Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Planning Family Vacation With Stormi To Work On Their Relationship

Amid reports that they’re going through a rough patch, Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott are designating some time off from their busy careers to enjoy a carefree vacay.

Kylie Jenner, 21, and Travis Scott, 27, have the perfect remedy for their reportedly shaky romance: a luxurious vacation. The two stars are planning a family vacation with baby Stormi according to TMZ, and want to depart as soon as Travis takes a break from his Astroworld tour. It will be their first order of business when the tour takes a break on March 26, and they are seeking a trip with no distractions, the outlet reports. They hope to spend plenty of quality time with little Stormi and hope the trip will heal their damaged relationship, TMZ adds.

While there’s no designated location for their trip just yet, TMZ was told they’re looking to “find a beach in another country, where they can relax in peace.” The report comes after the couple enjoyed a date night in Los Angeles on March 21, which marked the first sighting of the couple since reports surfaced that she feared he was cheating. The pair enjoyed dinner at Sweet Chick and were seen departing the establishment together, before hopping in the same car. There were no signs of trouble in paradise from the two as they exited the well-known chicken and waffles joint.

It’s been nearly a month since we first heard rumblings of a rift between the usually loving pair, after reports surfaced that Kylie Jenner allegedly discovered “evidence” that Travis had cheated on her. However, Travis vehemently denied the rumors. While it was initially reported he missed his Feb. 28 tour stop to fly home and patch things up with Kylie, his rep said differently. “The reason he stayed home from his show tonight was very much because of illness,” the rep told E! News.

Here’s to hoping some fun in the sun and well deserved R&R puts this cheating saga to rest. Travis may have been on the road for much of 2019, but what better way to rekindle a relationship than a beach getaway?