Kids’ Choice Awards Winners 2019 — Full List: Chris Pratt & More
The kids have spoken! After weeks of online voting, the winners of the 2019 Kids’ Choice Awards were revealed LIVE during the show on March 23. Check out the full list!
The biggest stars in children’s movies, television, music and more were honored at the 2019 Kids’ Choice Awards on March 23, and the winners were awarded Nickelodeon’s famous orange blimp trophy during the telecast. Fans from all over the world were able to vote for their favorites in the weeks leading up to the big award show, but only a select few had the honor of being announced as winners. The show also featured live voting once again this year, which gave viewers the ability to influence the decisions about certain awards right up until the last minute!
The 2019 Kids’ Choice Awards are hosted by DJ Khaled, with the rap group, Migos, hitting the stage to perform. It’s expected that some celebrities will show up with their adorable kids, as well, so there are plenty of opportunities for viral moments! Stars confirmed to attend the show are Ariana Grande, Will Smith, Chris Pratt, Jason Sudeikis, JoJo Siwa, Joey King,Adam Sandler, Ally Brooke, and plenty more. Check out a full list of winners below — those who took home the award in each category are listed in bold. We’ll be updating in real-time all episode long as the winners are announced, so make sure to check back!
Favorite Male TV Star
Karan Brar – Bunk’d
Grant Gustin – The Flash
Neil Patrick Harris – A Series of Unfortunate Events
Caleb McLaughlin – Stranger Things
Jace Norman – Henry Danger
Jim Parsons – The Big Bang Theory
Favorite Movie Actress
Emily Blunt – Mary Poppins Returns
Scarlett Johansson – Avengers: Infinity War
Joey King – The Kissing Booth
Lupita Nyong’o – Black Panther
Rihanna – Ocean’s 8
Zoe Saldana – Avengers: Infinity War
Favorite Butt-Kicker
Emilia Clarke – Solo: A Star Wars Story
Danai Gurira – Black Panther
Dwayne Johnson – Skyscraper
Michael B. Jordan – Creed II
Chris Pratt – Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Zoe Saldana – Avengers: Infinity War
Favorite Movie
Aquaman
Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther
The Kissing Booth
Mary Poppins Returns
To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before
Favorite Movie Actor
Chadwick Boseman – Black Panther
Noah Centineo – To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before
Chris Evans – Avengers: Infinity War
Chris Hemsworth – Avengers: Infinity War
Dwayne Johnson – Skyscraper
Jason Momoa – Aquaman
Favorite Superhero
Chadwick Boseman – Black Panther
Robert Downey Jr. – Avengers: Infinity War
Chris Evans – Avengers: Infinity War
Chris Hemsworth – Avengers: Infinity War
Scarlett Johansson – Avengers: Infinity War
Jason Momoa – Aquaman
Favorite Animated Movie
The Grinch
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Incredibles 2
Peter Rabbit
Ralph Breaks The Internet
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
Favorite Male Voice from an Animated Movie
James Corden – Peter Rabbit
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Grinch
Shameik Moore – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Andy Samberg – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Adam Sandler – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Channing Tatum – Smallfoot
Favorite Female Voice from an Animated Movie
Kristen Bell – Teen Titans Go! To The Movies
Gal Gadot – Ralph Breaks the Internet
Selena Gomez – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Yara Shahidi – Smallfoot
Hailee Steinfeld – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Zendaya – Smallfoot
Favorite Funny TV Show
The Big Bag Theory
Bunk’d
Fuller House
Henry Danger
Modern Family
Raven’s Home
Favorite TV Drama
A Series of Unfortunate Events
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
The Flash
Riverdale
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
Favorite Female TV Star
Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
Candace Cameron-Bure – Fuller House
Kaley Cuoco – Big Bang Theory
Peyton Elizabeth Lee – Andi Mack
Raven-Symone – Raven’s Home
Zendaya – K.C. Undercover
Favorite Reality Show
America’s Got Talent
American Idol
American Ninja Warrior
Dancing With the Stars: Juniors
Double Dare
The Voice
Favorite TV Host
Tyra Banks – America’s Got Talent
Nick Cannon & JoJo Siwa – Lip Sync Battle Shorties
Ellen DeGeneres – Ellen’s Game of Games
Kevin Hart – TKO: Total Knock Out
Liza Koshy & Marc Summers – Double Dare
Ryan Seacrest – American Idol
Favorite TV Judges
Mel B, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel – America’s Got Talent
Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry – American Idol
Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli – Dancing With the Stars
Sean Combs, DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainor – The Four: Battle for Stardom
Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton – The Voice
Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo, Derek Hough – World of Dance
Favorite Cartoon
ALVINNNN!!!! and The Chipmunks
The Boss Baby: Back In Business
The Loud House
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Spongebob Squarepants
Teen Titans Go!
Favorite Music Group
Fall Out Boy
The Chainsmokers
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Migos
21 Pilots
Favorite Male Artist
Luke Bryan
DJ Khaled
Drake
Bruno Mars
Shawn Mendes
Justin Timberlake
Favorite Female Artist
Beyonce
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Selena Gomez
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift
Favorite Song
“Delicate” – Taylor Swift
“In My Blood” – Shawn Mendes
“In My Feelings” – Drake
“Natural” – Imagine Dragons
“Thank U, Next” – Ariana Grande
“Youngblood” – 5 Seconds of Summer
Favorite Breakout Artist
Kane Brown
Dan + Shay
Cardi B
Billie Eilish
Juice WRLD
Post Malone
Favorite Collaboration
“Girls Like You” – Maroon 5 & Cardi B
“Happier” – Marshmello & Bastille
“I Like It” – Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin
“Meant To Be” – Florida Georgia Line & Bebe Rexha
“No Brainer” – DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, Quavo & Chance the Rapper
“Sicko Mode” – Travis Scott & Drake
Favorite Social Music Star
Baby Ariel
Chloe x Halle
Jack & Jack
JoJo Siwa
Max & Harvey
Why Don’t We
Favorite Global Music Star
Davido (Africa)
BLACKPINK (Asia)
Troye Sivan (Australia)
David Guetta (Europe)
Taylor Swift (North America)
J Balvin (Latin America)
HRVY (United Kingdom)
Favorite Video Game
Just Dance
Lego The Incredibles
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Super Mario Party
Favorite Gamer
DanTDM
Jacksepticeye
Markiplier
Ninja
PopularMMOs
SSSNiperWolf
Favorite Social Star
David Dobrik
Emma Chamberlain
Guava Juice
Lilly Singh
Miranda Sings
Ryan ToysReview
The Kids’ Choice Awards are going down at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, beginning at 8:0 p.m. ET on March 23, 2019. Of course, the show airs on Nickelodeon!