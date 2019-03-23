Kids’ Choice Awards Winners 2019 — Full List: Chris Pratt & More

The kids have spoken! After weeks of online voting, the winners of the 2019 Kids’ Choice Awards were revealed LIVE during the show on March 23. Check out the full list!

The biggest stars in children’s movies, television, music and more were honored at the 2019 Kids’ Choice Awards on March 23, and the winners were awarded Nickelodeon’s famous orange blimp trophy during the telecast. Fans from all over the world were able to vote for their favorites in the weeks leading up to the big award show, but only a select few had the honor of being announced as winners. The show also featured live voting once again this year, which gave viewers the ability to influence the decisions about certain awards right up until the last minute!

The 2019 Kids’ Choice Awards are hosted by DJ Khaled, with the rap group, Migos, hitting the stage to perform. It’s expected that some celebrities will show up with their adorable kids, as well, so there are plenty of opportunities for viral moments! Stars confirmed to attend the show are Ariana Grande, Will Smith, Chris Pratt, Jason Sudeikis, JoJo Siwa, Joey King,Adam Sandler, Ally Brooke, and plenty more. Check out a full list of winners below — those who took home the award in each category are listed in bold. We’ll be updating in real-time all episode long as the winners are announced, so make sure to check back!

Favorite Male TV Star

Karan Brar – Bunk’d

Grant Gustin – The Flash

Neil Patrick Harris – A Series of Unfortunate Events

Caleb McLaughlin – Stranger Things

Jace Norman – Henry Danger

Jim Parsons – The Big Bang Theory

Favorite Movie Actress

Emily Blunt – Mary Poppins Returns

Scarlett Johansson – Avengers: Infinity War

Joey King – The Kissing Booth

Lupita Nyong’o – Black Panther

Rihanna – Ocean’s 8

Zoe Saldana – Avengers: Infinity War

Favorite Butt-Kicker

Emilia Clarke – Solo: A Star Wars Story

Danai Gurira – Black Panther

Dwayne Johnson – Skyscraper

Michael B. Jordan – Creed II

Chris Pratt – Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Zoe Saldana – Avengers: Infinity War

Favorite Movie

Aquaman

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

The Kissing Booth

Mary Poppins Returns

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before

Favorite Movie Actor

Chadwick Boseman – Black Panther

Noah Centineo – To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before

Chris Evans – Avengers: Infinity War

Chris Hemsworth – Avengers: Infinity War

Dwayne Johnson – Skyscraper

Jason Momoa – Aquaman

Favorite Superhero

Chadwick Boseman – Black Panther

Robert Downey Jr. – Avengers: Infinity War

Chris Evans – Avengers: Infinity War

Chris Hemsworth – Avengers: Infinity War

Scarlett Johansson – Avengers: Infinity War

Jason Momoa – Aquaman

Favorite Animated Movie

The Grinch

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Incredibles 2

Peter Rabbit

Ralph Breaks The Internet

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

Favorite Male Voice from an Animated Movie

James Corden – Peter Rabbit

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Grinch

Shameik Moore – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Andy Samberg – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Adam Sandler – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Channing Tatum – Smallfoot

Favorite Female Voice from an Animated Movie

Kristen Bell – Teen Titans Go! To The Movies

Gal Gadot – Ralph Breaks the Internet

Selena Gomez – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Yara Shahidi – Smallfoot

Hailee Steinfeld – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Zendaya – Smallfoot

Favorite Funny TV Show

The Big Bag Theory

Bunk’d

Fuller House

Henry Danger

Modern Family

Raven’s Home

Favorite TV Drama

A Series of Unfortunate Events

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

The Flash

Riverdale

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

Favorite Female TV Star

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

Candace Cameron-Bure – Fuller House

Kaley Cuoco – Big Bang Theory

Peyton Elizabeth Lee – Andi Mack

Raven-Symone – Raven’s Home

Zendaya – K.C. Undercover

Favorite Reality Show

America’s Got Talent

American Idol

American Ninja Warrior

Dancing With the Stars: Juniors

Double Dare

The Voice

Favorite TV Host

Tyra Banks – America’s Got Talent

Nick Cannon & JoJo Siwa – Lip Sync Battle Shorties

Ellen DeGeneres – Ellen’s Game of Games

Kevin Hart – TKO: Total Knock Out

Liza Koshy & Marc Summers – Double Dare

Ryan Seacrest – American Idol

Favorite TV Judges

Mel B, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel – America’s Got Talent

Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry – American Idol

Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli – Dancing With the Stars

Sean Combs, DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainor – The Four: Battle for Stardom

Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton – The Voice

Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo, Derek Hough – World of Dance

Favorite Cartoon

ALVINNNN!!!! and The Chipmunks

The Boss Baby: Back In Business

The Loud House

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Spongebob Squarepants

Teen Titans Go!

Favorite Music Group

Fall Out Boy

The Chainsmokers

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Migos

21 Pilots

Favorite Male Artist

Luke Bryan

DJ Khaled

Drake

Bruno Mars

Shawn Mendes

Justin Timberlake

Favorite Female Artist

Beyonce

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Selena Gomez

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

Favorite Song

“Delicate” – Taylor Swift

“In My Blood” – Shawn Mendes

“In My Feelings” – Drake

“Natural” – Imagine Dragons

“Thank U, Next” – Ariana Grande

“Youngblood” – 5 Seconds of Summer

Favorite Breakout Artist

Kane Brown

Dan + Shay

Cardi B

Billie Eilish

Juice WRLD

Post Malone

Favorite Collaboration

“Girls Like You” – Maroon 5 & Cardi B

“Happier” – Marshmello & Bastille

“I Like It” – Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

“Meant To Be” – Florida Georgia Line & Bebe Rexha

“No Brainer” – DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, Quavo & Chance the Rapper

“Sicko Mode” – Travis Scott & Drake

Favorite Social Music Star

Baby Ariel

Chloe x Halle

Jack & Jack

JoJo Siwa

Max & Harvey

Why Don’t We

Favorite Global Music Star

Davido (Africa)

BLACKPINK (Asia)

Troye Sivan (Australia)

David Guetta (Europe)

Taylor Swift (North America)

J Balvin (Latin America)

HRVY (United Kingdom)

Favorite Video Game

Just Dance

Lego The Incredibles

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Super Mario Party

Favorite Gamer

DanTDM

Jacksepticeye

Markiplier

Ninja

PopularMMOs

SSSNiperWolf

Favorite Social Star

David Dobrik

Emma Chamberlain

Guava Juice

Lilly Singh

Miranda Sings

Ryan ToysReview

The Kids’ Choice Awards are going down at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, beginning at 8:0 p.m. ET on March 23, 2019. Of course, the show airs on Nickelodeon!