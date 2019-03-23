Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2019: How To Watch, When It’s On, & More

Who’s ready for some slime? The 2019 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards kick off on March 23 & we’ve got all the info you need to know before watching.

It’s finally that time! The annual Kids’ Choice Awards are going down on March 23. The 2019 awards show will undoubtedly be a fun-filled affair with plenty of slime (per usual) but, how do you join in on the action? We’re sharing all the important deets on how to watch, what time the show starts, and more!

The 2019 show will be hosted by DJ Khaled, and will kick off at 8 pm EST. There’s a few ways to watch this big show. Those with a cable subscription can simply tune in to Nickelodeon to catch the festivities. However, if you are without cable, don’t worry. The show can be streamed with either a Sling TV membership or through a subscription with Philo. Additionally, the Nickelodeon app generally shares all of its shows one day after they’ve aired.

The Kid’s Choice Awards are set to stream live from the Galen Center in Los Angeles, but what can fans who tune in expect? Lana Condor, Chris Pratt, Kiernan Shipka, Adam Sandler, Ally Brooke, Josh Peck, Lilly Singh, David Dobrik, and Will Smith are among the notable celebs expected to be in attendance. Plus, the show is set to feature a special show-stopping performance. Hip-hop group Migos will take the stage!

This is about to be one epic slime-filled party, and the night’s host is more than ready. “Father of Asahd is here to let you know the biggest party of the year is about to go up,” Khaled said in a Nickelodeon press release. Cheers to that!