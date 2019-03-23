Khloe Kardashian Determined To Forgive Tristan Thompson: Does She Want Him Back?

Khloe Kardashian has finally advanced into the ‘stage of acceptance’ after Jordyn Woods said she kissed Tristan Thompson on the lips. Her heart is open to forgiveness, but can the same be said about love…again?

Three weeks have passed since Jordyn Woods, 21, admitted to her and Tristan Thompson’s one-time smooch, and Khloe Kardashian, 34, is slowly approaching the forgiveness stage of her grieving process. “Khloe is in a lot of pain right now but she’s doing her best to keep a positive attitude,” a source close to the Good American co-founder EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. And that’s because the mother is choosing her 11-month-old daughter with Tristan, True Thompson, over resentment. “She knows True needs a happy and healthy mommy. That is driving her and giving her strength to stay in her happy place,” our source explains. “As unforgivable as Tristan’s behavior is, she’s bound and determined to forgive him.” But is Khloe also willing to forgive what the Cleveland Cavaliers player did to their romantic relationship, which is now over?

Well, Khloe can forgive, but she can’t forget. Her willingness to drop a grudge against her ex is “not because she wants him back,” our source reveals. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is willing to let bygones be bygones for the sake of her own health, as our source adds, “Khloe knows the worst thing she can do is drag around resentment and anger, she doesn’t want that kind of baggage.” But Khloe is still human, as she backpedals into those negative feels every now and then.

“She has a huge capacity for forgiveness so it’ll happen I’m sure, but she’s not there yet. She’s still going through her grief,” our source says. “For the most part, she’s in the stage of acceptance, but her feelings on all of this still shift pretty wildly from day to day, she keeps shifting through all the stages.” But there’s one stage that the reality show star isn’t expecting to revisit anytime soon. When it comes to “denial,” our source says that Khloe is “well out of that stage and is fully clear that things with her and Tristan, at least romantically, have to be over.” Since Khloe is still committed to maintaining an open heart and harmonious co-parenting relationship, our source clarifies the parents “are talking, but [Khloe] is keeping a huge wall up, she’s keeping [Tristan] at a distance.”

Khloe left an optimistic quote for her Instagram Story on March 21, which proved that she is indeed trying to see past Tristan’s betrayal. “Nothing will make you happy until you choose to be happy. No person will make you happy unless you decide to be happy. Your happiness will not come to you. It can only come from you,” the truism read. The blonde beauty even defended her ex on social media, even after her honorary little sister, Jordyn, admitted that Tristan made a move on her at his house party on Feb. 17! When a fan tweeted that all True “needs” is her mom, Khloe shockingly disagreed: “Thank you love! You’re so very sweet. But he is a good dad to her. My sweet and special baby True will NEVER be put in the middle of him and I. I can promise that.”

This should all be good news for Tristan, as we’ve heard the basketball player is set on winning Khloe’s good graces, again. “He knows it will be a hard battle but he is up for the challenge of getting Khloe to forgive him. He wants his family back,” a friend of Tristan’s EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife before. The basketball player even has a game plan, as our source told us, “He has already started laying the groundwork. He’s been calling Khloe a lot more. He’ll FaceTime with True and then use that chance to talk to Khloe too.” But Tristan doesn’t want to be all talk, as he will walk the walk outside of chat bubbles, too. “Once his NBA season is over though, Tristan is really going to step it up, his goal is to get her to go away for a romantic vacation with him,” our source continued, as Tristan is still traveling with the Cavs, whose final game of the 2019 season is against the Charlotte Hornets on April 9. After the big home game, our source said that the NBA star “wants to show [Khloe] how sorry he really is.”