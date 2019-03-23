Jordyn Woods Stuns In 1st Photos Since Kissing Tristan Thompson & Losing Kylie Jenner Friendship

Jordyn Woods stepped out looking gorgeous in a black velvet top and mini skirt during a visit to Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood, CA on the night of Mar. 22.

Jordyn Woods, 21, was all smiles on Mar. 22 when she was seen on her first public outing since her headline-making cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson, 28, last month. The beauty enjoyed a night out at the popular restaurant, Craig’s in West Hollywood while wearing a flattering outfit that consisted of a long sleeved plunging black velvet top with a matching mini skirt, black tights and ankle boots. She also showed off her new short bob haircut and gave onlookers a thumbs up as she entered the night spot.

Jordyn’s Hollywood outing comes right before she heads off to London to promote her Eylure lash collection. The influencer took to her Instagram on Mar. 21 to share the traveling news along with a stunning photo of herself. “I am so excited to come to London next week to celebrate my @eylureofficial lash collection launching exclusively in @superdrug ❤️ All three lashes will be available in stores on the 25th of March!” Jordyn’s caption for the post read.

Jordyn’s latest public outing and travel plans seem to prove she’s trying her best to move on from the drama surrounding her and the KarJenners after the cheating scandal. Although she was known for being best friends with Kylie Jenner, 21, before the scandal, the two still aren’t speaking, according to TMZ, and Kylie has even allegedly already “moved on” from the friendship entirely. It seems Jordyn’s appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith‘s talk show, Red Table Talk, the week after the scandal, did more harm than good. Although Jordyn went on the show to set the record straight about what happened, it made Kylie further believe she betrayed Khloe Kardashian, 34, the outlet reported.

We’re not sure what will happen between Jordyn and the KarJenners in the future, but it’s good to see Jordyn out and about and focusing on her career!