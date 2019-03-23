JoJo Siwa Looks Beyond Adorable In Wild Colorful Jacket At Kids’ Choice Awards

She’s one of the most beloved stars amongst children in 2019, so it’s no surprise that JoJo Siwa was a fan-favorite attendee at the 2019 Kids’ Choice Awards. Of course, she looked SO cute on the orange carpet!

JoJo Siwa always stands out with her style, and that was no different when she showed up to the Kids’ Choice Awards on March 23 in Los Angeles! The teenage social media star was beyond adorable as she walked the event’s orange carpet in a purple jumpsuit, which she paired with an insane colorful jacket made of stars. She also rocked multi-colored sneakers, keeping her look super cool and casual. As always, though, JoJo’s greatest accessory was her giant, glowing smile, and her sequined bow was totally on-point!

Not only is JoJo beloved by fans all over the world, but she also has a pretty amazing following when it comes to celebrity kids! On multiple occasions, Tiny Harris has shared about how much her two-year-old daughter, Heiress, LOVES JoJo. She even once posted a video of Heiress nearing tears when her older brother pretended to call JoJo on the phone! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s oldest daughter, North, is also a Jojo supporter, and just earlier this month, Kim shared a video of a massive care package that JoJo gifted North. The five-year-old has also been rockin’ giant bows just like JoJo recently!

JoJo made her way into the spotlight as a contestant on season two of Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition. She went on to appear on Abby Lee Miller’s show, Dance Moms, as she was auditioning to become a full-time member of the Abby Lee Dance Center. In 2016, JoJo began embarking on her music career, and she was eventually signed by Nickelodeon.

In addition to her music, JoJo also posts a daily vlog on her YouTube channel, and has an immense social media following. Later this year, she’ll begin her first major concert tour, beginning May 17 in Arizona. Life is good for JoJo!