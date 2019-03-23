John Stamos Splits Open Pants In Concert In Embarrassing Wardrobe Malfunction

John Stamos found the humor in ripping his pants on stage during a live show with the Beach Boys on the night of Mar. 21 and he took to Twitter to joke about it.

John Stamos, 55, wasn’t afraid to laugh at himself when he suffered an embarrassing mishap while performing on stage with the legendary Beach Boys in Dallas, TX on Mar. 21. The actor ripped the back of his Tom Ford pants during the performance, giving a whole new meaning to his Full House band, Jesse and the Rippers! He took to Twitter to share the news with some pics of himself on stage and a photo of the pants hanging up post-show, and he also took the opportunity to make a joke about his behind and blame Nick Jonas, 26.

“First time @TOMFORD has ever let me down. Ripped pants five minutes in to @TheBeachBoys show in Dallas. I think that Jonas kid is behind this! (or my butt is getting bigger –) #Rippers #Beachbums,” John’s tweet read.

John’s reference to Nick is most likely due to the hilarious ongoing photo challenge they’ve had going on between each other since Feb. It all started when John was spotted and photographed wearing a Jonas Brothers T-shirt in Oct. Nick responded four months later by wearing a sweatshirt that featured the photo of John wearing the Jonas Brothers shirt, and John responded by going even further and posting a photo of himself sleeping on a pillow that featured a photo of Nick wearing the sweatshirt. It didn’t stop there either. Nick then proceeded to post a pic of himself sleeping with a blanket that had the huge pic of john with the pillow on it. At one point, John also posted a pic of himself seemingly getting a photo of Nick’s face tattooed on his arm!

Whether he’s poking fun of himself ripping his pants on stage or participating in an amazing nonstop photo challenge with Nick, John has definitely proved he has an incredible sense of humor, and we love him for it!