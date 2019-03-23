Joey King Rocks Red-Hot Outfit At 2019 KCAs: Leather Pants & More

Joey King slayed in a super cool outfit on the orange carpet at the 2019 Kids’ Choice Awards. ‘The Act’ star stepped out in an all-red outfit, including some incredible bright red leather pants.

Joey King, 19, took the Kids’ Choice Awards orange carpet by storm in her fierce all-red outfit. The actress wore a long sleeve red shirt with orange outlines and bright red leather pants. Joey also carried a small purse that matched her leather pants and had on orange patent T-strap platform heels by Casadei.

At the start of the show, Joey won Favorite Movie Actress for her role in the Netflix movie, The Kissing Booth. She thanked her fans and co-stars during her acceptance speech and said she loved playing Elle because it “encourages young girls to be you and young boys to be you.” The movie was such a hit that there’s a sequel on the way. The Kissing Booth 2 is currently in production and Joey’s co-stars Joel Courtney and Jacob Elordi will also be returning.

Joey is currently starring in the Hulu series The Act alongside Patricia Arquette, AnnaSophia Robb, Calum Worthy, and more. She plays Gypsy Rose Blanchard in the show that’s inspired by the real-life story of Gypsy and her mother Dee Dee’s toxic relationship. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Joey about getting into character for the first time.

“I was so nervous to take on this role, but I was so excited,” Joey told us at the red carpet premiere of The Act. “I did a lot of preparation and stepping onto set that first day… we had a lot of rehearsal time, but there’s nothing like getting into full character on that set and being fully immersed in your character. It was a magical moment but it was really nerve-wracking.”