Jennifer Hudson Is On-Theme For The Kids’ Choice Awards In Fun Orange Pants: Pics

Jennifer Hudson wore the perfect look to the Kids’ Choice Awards, matching the orange carpet with her orange pants!

Jennifer Hudson rocked the Kids’ Choice Awards orange carpet totally on theme with a bright look! The American Idol alum wore a pair of orange trouser that were embellished with a furry orange fringe down the pant leg. She tucked in a white, square-neck long-sleeve and stunned in a pair of white Christian Louboutin boots. We’re loving this look!

Jennifer is nominated tonight at the Kids’ Choice Awards for her role on The Voice in the Best TV Judge category, joined by her fellow judges Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, and Blake Shelton. J. Hud repped her the other judges at the KCAs, as none of them were present at the DJ Khaled-hosted event! The singer sat in the big red chair from Season 13 to Season 15 of The Voice, before taking time off from the US show to judge The Voice UK! Jennifer is now very well-known for throwing her shoes at the contestants she likes, which an action commonly used in the dance world to show love for a performance.

J. Hud and her Voice team are up against Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, and NE-YO for World Of Dance, Sean “Diddy” Combs, DJ Khaled and Meghan Trainor for The Four, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba for DWTS, Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie for American Idol, and Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel for AGT. This is a tough competition! The kids will have to decide!