If you’ve got it, flaunt it. Heidi Klum simultaneously showed off her fit bod & a stunning display of jewels in her March 23 Instagram post.

Heidi Klum, 45, is living the high life in Hong Kong. The stunning model is currently on vacation in China with fiance Tom Kaulitz, but found some time to spend with her gal pals on March 23. The star shared an Instagram boomerang with two of her friends that day, and looked gorgeous as ever in a lacy black bra paired with high-waisted jeans. However, the best part of the clip was the dazzling display of jewelry the stunner donned. Heidi was absolutely covered in an array of diamonds from Lorraine Schwartz, in advance of her Hong Kong party that night. “Picking out the right 💎❤️💎❤️💎❤️💎 for @lorraineschwartz Party,” Heidi wrote below the Instagram video.

The star was looking lavish as ever, and left no part of her body uncovered by jewels from the famous designer. Heidi was given an array of earrings, bracelets, rings, and necklaces from the designer, who has also created jewels for the likes of Beyoncé, Blake Lively and Kim Kardashian. With just one piece of Lorraine’s usually being priced in the millions, this was one expensive display!

In addition to flaunting her emeralds, the former AGT judge used her time in Hong Kong to do some exploring. She revealed her itinerary for March 22 in an Instagram post. “Good morning Hong Kong! Today’s the day where I’m going to treasure hunt and hopefully will find Kaws because I want to see it in real life,” she told her six million followers. The model later shared a photo of herself at the Kaws art site, looking elated to have found it! The Kaws floating sculpture arrived in the city’s harbour just one day earlier.

Heidi will DEFINITELY be dressed to impressed at the Lorraine Schwartz bash. See her flaunt her million dollar diamonds above!