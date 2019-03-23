‘Fuller House’ Cast Vows To ‘Stand By’ Their ‘Family’ At KCAs Amidst Lori Loughlin’s Scandal

The ‘Fuller House’ cast made a point to stand up for their co-star Lori Loughlin in a few subtle statements in their acceptance speech at the KCAs!

While the Fuller House cast has yet to make any public comments on the college admissions scandal and their costar, Lori Loughlin‘s involvement, they took the opportunity to make a cryptic statement while accepting their Kids’ Choice Award. After the cast won the KCA for Best Funny TV Show, Candace Cameron Bure, who plays D.J. Tanner-Fuller in the rebooted Netflix series, took the mic to share a message of unity and support among the cast in the midst of hard times. She added that when you’re a “family” you stand by them, through thick and thin. The rest of the cast nodded along as Candace spoke. In the end, Jodie Sweetin, who plays the beloved Stephanie Tanner, promised that this final season of Fuller House will be the best one yet!

Candace and the cast’s subtle comments about “supporting each other through a hard time,” comes after a whirlwind two weeks since Lori Loughlin, along with over 50 others, faced federal charges for her involvement in the massive college admissions scandal, known as Operation Varsity Blues. The feds allege that Lori and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, paid over $500,000 to get their kids, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, into USC. The package deal Loughlin reportedly purchased from the scandal’s ring leader, Rick Singer, included photos of her girls posing as coxswains on a rowing team, to get into the school via the crew program. Now, both Massimo and Lori face potential jail time for their actions and the girls have reportedly dropped out of school. Interestingly, tonight’s Kids’ Choice Awards is being held on USC’s campus.

Since news broke, Lori’s daughter, Olivia Jade, has lost her beauty partnerships with both TREsemme and Sephora. Additionally, Lori was fired from the Hallmark Channel, where she has a consistent role in several of their films. Our sister sites Deadline and TVLine both reported that Lori was also fired from the final season of Fuller House, in which she reprised her role as Aunt Becky. Neither Netflix nor Warner Bros. has commented on the matter, as of yet.