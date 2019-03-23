‘Dora & The Lost City Of Gold’ Trailer: Dora Is Reunited With Boots On New Adventure

Dora the Explorer is headed on her biggest adventure yet. The first trailer for ‘Dora & The Lost City Of Gold’ was revealed during the 2019 Kids’ Choice Awards, and Isabela Moner is perfect as Dora.

Dora the Explorer is back! Dora & The Lost City Of Gold will be released Aug. 2, and Isabela Moner was on hand at the 2019 Kids’ Choice Awards to unveil the first trailer for the highly-anticipated live-action movie. Dora has spent much of her life exploring the jungle with her parents, played Eva Longoria and Michael Peña, but nothing could have prepared her for high school.

Dora and her new friends, including Diego (Jeffrey Wahlberg), soon find themselves on a journey to find the lost city of gold and save her parents. Dora is soon reunited with her best friend, Boots, on this adventure and also crosses paths a mysterious jungle inhabitant (Eugenio Derbez). Dora and her friends have their work cut out for them, but they’re going to have fun along the way. Dora’s rocking legendary outfit — pink shirt, orange shorts, and a purple backpack.

Dora the Explorer was a beloved animated series that ran on Nickelodeon from 2000 to 2014. It was announced in May 2018 that Isabela would be playing the iconic Dora. The only notable character not featured in the first trailer is Swiper, the mischievious fox who steals or attempts to steal key items that help Dora on her adventures. Dora & The Lost City Of Gold also stars Adriana Barraza, Temuera Morrison, Nicholas Coombe, Madeleine Madden, and Danny Trejo.