Diddy Shares Sweet Tribute To Kim Porter 4 Months After Death With Post About Her Look-Alike Daughters

Diddy took to Instagram on Mar. 23 to share a sweet and loving tribute to his late ex Kim Porter, and he included a photo of their 12-year-old twin daughters, D’Lila Star and Jessie James, and a throwback pic of her.

Diddy, 49, continued to show love to his late ex Kim Porter, four months after she died of pneumonia at the age of 47, on Mar. 23, when the rapper took to Instagram to post a photo that featured side by side snapshots. In one of the snapshots, Diddy and Kim’s 12-year-old twin daughters, D’Lila Star and Jessie James, can be seen posing and smiling, and in the other snapshot, a very young Kim can be seen in a similar pose and smiling.

“@ladykp look at your babies. They do everything like you. They take care of me and I take care of them Thank you for best family a man could ask for @ladykp I SALUTE YOU QUEEN. YOU DID A GREAT JOB RAISING US INCLUDING ME. THE BABIES LOOK LIKE you AND ACT LIKE YOU. DOWN TO THERE MANERISIM they’re you. And we miss you @ladykp #KIMSTRONG🖤🖤🖤🖤 WE LOVE YOU MAMA💗,” Diddy’s sweet caption for his post read.

Kim and Diddy’s relationship lasted for over 10 years and after splitting in 2007, they still remained close and friendly, so it’s no surprise that the music mogul would be hurting from Kim’s loss. In addition to their twin daughters, they had son Quincy, 27, who Kim had from a previous relationship with Al B. Sure! and who Diddy later adopted, and son, Christian, 20.

Diddy has often opened up about his feelings for Kim since her death. In another recent Instagram post, which he shared on Mar. 3, he included a pic that showed him cuddling with the beauty and added a caption of a broken heart emoji. “When she was alive you didn’t wanna marry her,” one fan commented on the pic. “I know. Played myself smh,” he replied.