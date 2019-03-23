The ‘Clueless’ Cast Reunited & Fans Are Totally Buggin’ Over How No One Has Aged In 23 Years

It’s the ’90s all over again! The cast of ‘Clueless’ just reunited & it seems like the show’s stars haven’t aged since the movie was released over two decades ago.

Clueless fans, prepare to have your dreams come true. A whopping 23-years after the beloved film’s release, the original cast reunited and the photo is EVERYTHING. In the Instagram snapshot, shared on March 23, Paul Rudd, Alicia Silverstone, Donald Faison, and Breckin Meyer delivered a major dose of nostalgia. As if seeing the Clueless crew back together wasn’t exciting enough, fans were thrilled to see the cast haven’t aged a day. The guys all looked dreamier than ever, and Alicia, AKA Cher Horowitz looked like just like the Beverly Hills babe she portrayed in the film!

Understandably, fans flipped after catching wind of the photo. “OOOOOHHHH. MMMYYYYY. GGOOOOODDDDDDDDDD,” one fan commented, unable to contain their excitement.”My high school self just freaked out a little bit. You all look great. Glad NONE of us have changed. 🤩” another wrote. “Nice. Y’all aged gracefully😍” a third fan said. All of the fans seemed to be in agreement: their childhood was brought back to life thanks to the snapshot. “Aaaah… my youth! You all look amazing!” yet another commented below the post.

The photo was initially shared by Breckin, who had a little fun with the post. Seeing as Paul doesn’t have an Instagram account, he tagged Hollywood hunk Chris Hemsworth instead. Plus, he alluded to the iconic film with his caption. “We. Have. No. Clue.” he wrote below the pic of him rollin’ with his Clueless co-stars. Classic!

The snapshot of the reunited cast is almost as iconic as the film itself, but some fans aren’t letting this one go. “It’s probably time for a clueless sequel?” one remarked.