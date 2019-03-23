Adele & Jennifer Lawrence Party At A Gay Bar In NYC & The Videos Are Epic

Name a more iconic duo, we’ll wait. Adele & Jennifer Lawrence were spotted out in the big apple on March 22 & fans can’t get enough of the wild videos.

A few lucky fans of Adele, 30, and Jennifer Lawrence, 28, got the ultimate surprise when both ladies showed up to a New York City bar on March 22 to partake in some rowdy fun. The two A-listers instantly got the party started at Pieces, a beloved gay bar in Greenwich Village, and the videos from the night were everything. Fans couldn’t help but capture the night’s shenanigans, as Adele took selfies with fans, and even hit the stage to crack some jokes. In one video, the British singer could be see onstage chatting with the night’s host, Brita Filter. When asked if she was ready to “mingle with the gays” she replied with an enthusiastic, “obviously!”

She wasn’t joking, and in other videos from the night, Adele and J.Law proved how much fun they really are. The two ladies belted their hearts out with fans and had a full blown dance party. At one point, the duo literally fell to the floor together, sending the crowd into hysterical laughter. “This isn’t the Hunger Games!” the night’s host joked as they rolled around on the bar’s floor. These two ladies were living their BEST lives in the big apple.

The videos from the night are pure gold, but perhaps the best part of all is the reactions from those in attendance. Fans were understandably in shock after their night of partying with the two celebs! “I’ve just partied with Jennifer Lawrence and Adele…I’m speechless,” one person tweeted. “I can now say Adele and I have performed on the same stage,” another joked.

ai a Adele EXTREMAMENTE EU pic.twitter.com/yU1p9FXjai — viti (@vitimigo) March 23, 2019

Watch the wild videos from Adele and J.Law’s surprise appearance above. We just have one question: where was our invite?!