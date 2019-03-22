Offset Reveals Why He Crashed Cardi B’s Concert To Win Her Back After Split: I Put It ‘All On The Table’

Offset explains why he went to such great lengths to get back together with Cardi B after their breakup. He reveals during the March 22 edition of ‘Ellen’ that he knew he had to step up ‘as a man’ and say ‘I’m wrong.’

Ellen DeGeneres, 61, grills Offset, 27, about his very public apology to wife Cardi B, 26, during her concert in Dec. 2018. Ellen asks Offset whether or not he regrets being so public in getting Cardi B back, especially because fans thought he only did so to get attention. For Offset, crashing Cardi’s concert and declaring his love for her was the only option. “I love my wife, so it’s serious, not a game to me,” Offset tells Ellen. “It’s like…we have schedules and we have shows and I just felt like If I gave a break between time…I just can’t give that break between time… I step to it as a man and say I’m wrong. You don’t have to take me back, but I just want to let you know I love you and I care. I’m putting it all on the table.”

Offset notes that his public display of affection in Dec. 2018 wasn’t his first. “I asked her to marry me in Philadelphia [in 2017] at the radio show in front of 60,000 people, and when I did that, they were like… why he’s doing that? And it’s just because I’m not hiding my affection,” he continues. “It’s me being vulnerable. It kind of bit me with the response of people, but that’s why a man doesn’t try to be vulnerable. There’s something wrong either way.”

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper announced on Instagram in early Dec. 2018 that she and Offset had split, just months after welcoming their first child together, Kulture, now 8 months. At the time, she said that they “grew out of love” and “things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time.” Cardi had also been facing rumors for months that Offset had been unfaithful to her. At the Rolling Loud festival, the Migos rapper rolled out three boxes that spelled out “Take Me Back Cardi” in flowers. Offset then said to Cardi, “In front of the world, I love you.” Cardi didn’t immediately take Offset back after his very public declaration of love. Offset later tweeted his reasoning for crashing Cardi’s concert. “All of my wrongs have been made public, I figure it’s only right that my apologies are made public too,” he wrote. Offset and Cardi B officially got back together in Jan. 2019.