Wendy Williams Says There’s ‘Nothing Natural’ About Khloe Kardashian As She Promotes Diet Tea

Wendy Williams warns her fans about purchasing weight loss products endorsed by celebs after Khloe Kardashian got slammed for promoting flat tummy tea! She says there’s ‘nothing natural’ about Khloe, so why would you fall for the ad?

Wendy Williams, 54, warns buyers to be aware of the celebrity-endorsed products they’re purchasing, after actress, Jameela Jamil, 33, slammed Khloe Kardashian, 34, for promoting flat tummy tea. “I get what Jameela is saying,” Wendy told her studio audience on March 22. One day prior, Jamil made the argument that Khloe failed to divulge her entire method to how she got her flat tummy, and that the reality star did not reveal the negative side-effects of the product.

“This is where buyer beware should come into effect. If you’re grown enough to have a credit card to buy tummy flattener, then you’re grown enough to understand that there’s nothing natural about Khloe, OK,” Wendy explained. “All of the Kardashians drink this tea, it just so happens Khloe is in the middle of this. It’s implied that they all have the bodies because of this tea, they are who they are, they are all about the body by any means necessary.”

The talk show host went on to explain how she believes “Jameela’s anger is misplaced.” — “There are other celebrities who promote stuff,” Wendy said, meaning that Khloe’s not the only celeb who’s endorsed flat tummy tea, among other similar weight loss products. “I think Jameela should go after the tea company. It’s the tea company that went to the Kardashians to promote this line. And, there’s more teas out there… There’s nothing wrong with a little gym time and pushing back from the table, that’s all I’m saying.”

Jamil is known for her outspoken nature on social media, especially when it comes to celebrities promoting weight loss products. In her rant — Jamil’s second jab at a star about diet tea in the last five months — she called Khloe “irresponsible” in a comment on Instagram.

“If you’re too irresponsible to: a) own up to the fact that you have a personal trainer, nutritionist, probable chef, and a surgeon to achieve your aesthetic, rather than this laxative product… And b) tell them the side effects of this NON-FDA approved product, that most doctors are saying aren’t healthy,” Jamil wrote on Instagram in response to Khloe’s flat tummy tea post, which included a close-up shot of her abs.

Jamil then took it upon herself to reveal what she believes is the truth about the product. “Possible Flat Tummy Tea side effects are cramping, stomach pains, diarrhea, and dehydration,” she wrote, before directing her message at Khloe. “It’s incredibly awful that this industry bullied you until you became this fixated on your appearance. That’s the media fault. But now please don’t put that back into the world, and hurt other girls, the way you have been hurt. You’re a smart woman. Be smarter than this.” Jamil previously called out Cardi B, 26, for promoting a detox tea back in November. And, the rapper, unlike Khloe, actually responded.