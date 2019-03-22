Travis Scott Is ‘Shocked’ To Learn Kylie Jenner Now Wants To Wait To Have More Kids

Kylie Jenner says she wants to wait before having another baby, and we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that revelation has left Travis Scott worried about their ‘future.’

For a moment, it wasn’t a question of “if” but “when” Kylie Jenner, 21, was going to give Stormi Webster a baby brother or sister. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was eager to have another child with Travis Scott, 27, but as she told Interview Germany, a second child isn’t happening in the foreseeable future. This change of plans has Travis stressed out. “Travis worries that Kylie is pulling away,” a source close to Travis EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “There was a time when they wanted a lot of kids and to give Stormi a brother or sister close to her own age to play with and grow up with.”

“Kylie told Travis how much she loved growing up with Kendall [Jenner, 23],” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com, “so he is shocked to learn that her feelings about their future have changed.” Perhaps the recent cheating rumors have dampened Kylie’s desire to get preggers again? This change of plans has Travis sweating, as the insider says the “Sicko Mode” rapper “can’t help but fear that it’s a sign her feelings for him might be changing too.”

For those who missed it, Kylie gave an update on her family-planning while speaking with Interview Germany. “I do want more kids but I do not have any plans in the near future to have children right now,” the young billionaire said, after divulging how having Stormi changed her life. I always knew I wanted to be a young mother. I remember people used to ask, ‘are you ready for this’ And I always knew I was ready but you don’t know what that love and that feeling is like until after you have a child.

“She really comes before me so that is a lot to take in at a young age but I feel like I was definitely made for this and she has changed my life for the better,” Kylie said. Considering that less than six months ago, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that Kylie couldn’t wait to have more kids (“Expect it sooner than later for sure”) hearing her put the breaks on adding to her family is a bit surprising…but not a total surprise, as another source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that she would like to wait another year before getting knocked up again.

As for Travis and Kylie’s future, it seems to be on the mend. After reports claimed she found “evidence” of his alleged cheating, their relationship was on the rocks. However, the couple was spotted at Sweet Chick in Los Angeles on March 21, the first public date since the whole rumored cheating scandal (Travis’s reps have “strongly” denied the reports that he’s been unfaithful.) While Kylie’s plans for the future might be changing, perhaps those plans include Travis.