It’s time for ‘The Voice’ season 16 battles. Shawn Sounds and Matthew Johnson take the stage to sing a Luther Vandross hit in hopes of making it to the knockout rounds.

The Voice season 16 battle rounds are going to be the biggest and most epic ones yet. The best talents will be facing off in front of the judges on the March 25 episode. HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview of Shawn Sounds and Matthew Johnson’s performance. The two singers hit the stage to perform a sensational version of Luther Vandross’s “Never Too Much.” Both Shawn and Matthew’s vocals sound incredible. They’ve really stepped up their game for the battle rounds. This is going to be one tough decision for John Legend.

Seriously, these two are competing against each other at the moment, but they need to collaborate ASAP. They create beautiful music together. John, Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, and Blake Shelton are all feeling their soulful vibes. Both Shawn and Matthew are a part of Team Legend, and only one singer can make it to the knockout rounds of season 16.

During the battle rounds, the coaches will enlist their season 16 advisors — Charlie Puth, Kelsea Ballerini, Brooks & Dunn, and Khalid — to prepare their artists for a dueling duet. Each coach must choose which artist from their team is the strongest after the battle round performance, and they also have the option of stealing losing artists from an opposing coach. Each coach has two steals during the battle rounds. There are only a few weeks left until the live shows begin! The Voice season 16 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on NBC.