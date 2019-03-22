Giudice Kids Would Be Devastated By Divorce: They Thought Family Would Stay Together

If Joe Giudice gets deported, Teresa Giudice plans to divorce him so she doesn’t have to uproot her four daughters’ lives to Italy. HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVE scoop on how the kids are handling this situation.

With Teresa and Joe Giudice serving back-to-back prison sentences over the last four years, life has definitely not been easy for the couple’s four daughters, Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10. Now, Joe is in custody of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as he waits for a trial to appeal his possible deportation back to Italy, and Teresa has admitted that she doesn’t want to be in a long distance relationship if he is kicked out of the U.S. “Teresa’s kids would be rocked by a divorce,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They expect their family to stay together forever. It has been a traumatic year for the whole family, and a deportation followed by a divorce would be devastating for the kids.”

Teresa and the girls have tried to live life as normally as possible throughout Joe’s three-year prison sentence, which began in March 2016. However, Milania has been taking the whole situation very hard, according to our source. “Gia is older and may be able to handle [a possible divorce] better,” our insider explained. “Milania is like daddy’s little girl and would be really hurt if her family is torn apart. She talks to Joe multiple times a day while he’s in prison.” The source added that, like Gia, Gabriella has a pretty good grasp of going on, while Audriana “has no idea” about what’s really happening with her family. “Teresa does her best to shield the kids,” the insider said.

Joe and Teresa pled guilty to various counts of fraud in 2014, and were given their prison sentences that October. However, the judge permitted them to serve the sentences back to back, so one parent could be home with the children. Teresa did her prison time first, entering in January 2015 and leaving just under a year later in Dec. 2015. Joe completed his three-year sentence on March 14, 2019, but has been in ICE custody ever since.

Joe came to the United States from Italy as a young child, and never obtained his U.S. citizenship. Since he was convicted on these fraud charges, a judge ruled in Oct. 2018 that he must be deported. The date of his trial to appeal the deportation has not been revealed.