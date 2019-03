Selena Gomez’s talents extend to party planning, as the singer and her friends threw Raquelle Stevens a birthday bash filled with pink balloons and more. One of the party guests was especially cute — and fluffy.

Selena Gomez, 26, along with the help of some friends, surprised BFF Raquelle Stevens with a very pink party for her 27th birthday on March 21. Dozens of pink balloons lined the floor of a large house, and rose gold inflatable letters spelled out “Raquelle” among the décor. The birthday girl was especially impressed with her cake, which was a gigantic, smiley sun. Selena turned up to the birthday bash in a comfy sweater and stylish white boots and posed for a round of photos with friends. “Best friends in the world 💞 thank you for throwing me such a beautiful party!” Raquelle captioned one of the group shots, which she shared to her Instagram the following day.

Standing alongside Raquelle and Selena in the photo below were friends Ashley Cook, Zahra Ayub, Caro Franklin and the DJ sister duo Simi and Haze Khadra (AKA, SimiHaze). Of the lot, Raquelle and Ashley are the “Wolves” singer’s longtime confidantes. The trio, along with best friend No. 4 Courtney Lopez, all got matching “4” tattoos in Aug. 2018. “#4 because these women have stayed by my side for 7 years (@ashley_cook 12 years) 4, because you are my 4 for the rest of my life. I love you ladies. You all inspire me to be better, stronger, closer to god and we have lived the most INSANE story together already. Can’t wait for 50 more,” Selena captioned a slideshow of the group’s trip to the tattoo parlor, and also joked that Raquelle had “an actual panic attack.”

The party’s guest of honor often features Selena on her Instagram feed. They dressed up in an Instagram photo on Feb. 22, did a photo shoot for Puma X SG together that was shared in Nov. 2018, and more! The pop star is known for staying in touch with old pals. On March 11, Selena even reminisced with Miley Cyrus on their performance of the Hannah Montana star’s breakup anthem, “7 Things,” at the 2008 Teen Choice Awards. “Tbt – such babies,” Selena commented underneath the nostalgic video, and even fellow Disney Channel alum Demi Lovato chimed in.

Selena also celebrated National Puppy Day early, as the actual holiday is on Saturday, March 23. She cuddled with a sleepy pooch at Raquelle’s birthday bash — see the precious moment in the slideshow above.