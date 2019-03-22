‘RHOA’: Kandi Burruss Wants Kenya Moore Back On The Show & Hopes She Returns For Season 12

Kandi Burruss told HL EXCLUSIVELY that she ‘would love’ to see Kenya Moore return to ‘RHOA’!

While Kenya Moore, 48, left RHOA after the show’s tenth season, Kandi Burruss, 42, is hopeful that her friend might return to the show for the series’ upcoming 12th season. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, Kandi opened up about how she and the other ladies of RHOA feel regarding Kenya potentially rejoining the RHOA cast. “At the end of the day, it’s not our decision, obviously,” Kandi told us. “It’s the network’s decision. It’s the production company. It’s not our decision. But if the question is would I love to see her back? Yes, I would.”

And when asked what she thinks it would take to get Kenya to come back, Kandi didn’t think there was too much legwork needed to get her to return. “I think it would just be them — her and the production company and network — being on the same page,” she added. “That’s it. I don’t think it’ll be something that can’t happen. I feel like they could figure it out.”

Meanwhile, Cynthia and Kandi have not been on good terms with Nene Leakes, who seemingly called out the two of them in a tweet where she implied that they were “weak” for allegedly trying to bring Kenya back. On top of that, Nene, who recently unfollowed many of the RHOA housewives on Instagram, referenced her feud with Cynthia during an Instagram live video on Mar. 13. “As far as Cynthia’s concerned, you’re going to have to watch the finale to see what it is that she does,” she said. “Now, Cynthia’s done a lot of stuff in my opinion, on the down low and very sneaky and underhanded. I’m just telling you the truth. I also just tell it like it is. And, if you don’t like it, you don’t like it and you can figure it out. She has done a lot of stuff that you all just don’t get to see on the show, that’s just underhanded and I always come out looking like the bad guy.”

We reported earlier how Kandi and Porsha Williams, 37, who just gave birth to her baby today on Mar. 22, are on good terms despite some rockiness in the past. “Porsha and I, we’re doing good. Right now, it’s like, it’s no drama. It’s all love,” Kandi told us. “You know, right now, she and I have just really been getting along. So I’m happy for that.”