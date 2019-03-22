Fashion
Priyanka Chopra, Lupita Nyong’o & More Best Dressed Celebs Of The Week — Pics

From Priyanka Chopra to Lupita Nyong’o, some of our favorite stars stepped out looking fabulous on red carpets and at appearances this week, and we rounded up all of the best dressed celebs.

Priyanka, 36, kicked off this week in New York City on a fashionable note, wearing a bunch of gorgeous looks. One of our favorite outfits from the newly-married star was her red dress on The View. She opted to wear a bright red Tom Ford frock from the Fall 2011 collection featuring long puffy sheer sleeves and a ruffled hem above her knees, while the thick red metallic belt cinched in her tiny waist. She paired the dress with satin fuchsia Tom Ford platform pumps, black Michael Kors Stowe sunglasses and dazzling Chopard jewels. Her Chopard hoop earrings featured pink rubies and diamonds set in 18K white gold, while the ring she wore had diamonds set in 18K white Fairmined gold. Topping off her bling was a rainbow watch from the Imperiale Collection, featuring multicolored sapphires set in 18K rose gold.

Lupita, 36, has been everywhere lately, promoting her new film, Us, and her outfit for the NYC premiere was fabulous. She opted to wear a transparent PVC Balmain Fall 2019 dress which was completely clear and covered in silver studs. Under the clear over coat was a white button-down dress with double-breasted lapels. She accessorized with a thick black patent-leather belt and a pair of diamond studded metallic T-strap pumps. Some of her other outfits while promoting the film have been a lot more colorful and she has been showing off her love for the color pink all week.

Kate Middleton, 37, landed a spot on our best dressed list, yet again, thanks to her pretty pleated Catherine Walker gray dress. The Duchess of Cambridge opted to wear the form-fitting frock to an appearance with Queen Elizabeth and the dress fit her petite frame like a glove. The dress, which featured a peter-pan collar, was paired with opaque black tights, Gianvito Rossi block heels, a Mulberry clutch and a black Lock & Co hat. Meanwhile, the Queen, 92, opted to wear a bit more color as usual, when she opted for a gorgeous bubblegum pink coat.

Priyanka Chopra in a Tom Ford dress and shoes at ‘The View,’ in NYC. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

Other notable looks from this week include Olivia Culpo, 26, who headed to a beauty event wearing a fabulous red leather Nanushka jumpsuit that showed off ample cleavage, paired with Jennifer Fisher earrings and candy apple red Jimmy Choo pointy-toed pumps. Amanda Seyfried, 33, arrived at opening night of off-Broadway play White Noise, wearing a gorgeous red sleeveless floral dress with pretty floral details on the shoulders and skirt. Another stunning outfit worth mentioning was Thandie Newton’s, 46, look at the Dumbo premiere. She opted for a purple Mary Katrantzou Fall 2019 ensemble made up of a completely floral bodice and high-waisted embellished skirt.