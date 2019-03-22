Porsha Williams Was ‘Nervous’ To Give Birth To Baby PJ — But She’s ‘Excited To Officially Be A Mom

Porsha Williams’ baby dreams have finally come true as she welcomed daughter PJ into the world on March 22. We’ve got details about how scared yet thrilled she was to give birth.

Motherhood was worth the wait for Porsha Williams. The 37-year-old and fiance Dennis McKinley welcomed their first child, a daughter named PJ into the world on March 22. Like any first time mom she was scared about the labor process, but so thrilled to finally hold her baby girl. “Porsha was feeling nervous and excited for her baby’s arrival. She felt this was a long time coming. She was nervous for the labor part, but she was so excited to meet that baby,” a source close to the Real Housewives of Atlanta star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Pregnancy changed Porsha so much. Friends felt she was a lot less dramatic and so much calmer. Porsha is so excited she officially became a mom. She is so in love with Dennis and happy. It’s amazing how much she’s grown up,” the insider adds. RHOA co-star Kandi Burruss — who isn’t exactly close pals with Porsha — told us EXCLUSIVELY that the pregnancy definitely changed her cast mate for the better. “As far as her changing as a person, I feel like she’s definitely not as much in the midst of drama or doing anything super crazy,” Kandi told us. “She’s definitely been trying to make more friends than not have friends, if that makes sense. I think now, she’s definitely been showing love to everybody, and not trying to fall back into a bad place with people.

Porsha’s pregnancy even brought her closer to Kandi. “Porsha and I, we’re doing good. Right now, it’s like, it’s no drama. It’s all love,” Kandi says. “You know, right now, she and I have just really been getting along. So I’m happy for that.” The baby excitement began in the morning hours of March 22 when Dennis posted an Instagram photo of the couple sitting next to each other on the bed of her birthing suite. Of course Porsha looked fabulous right before giving birth, with full makeup and wearing a green off the shoulder skin-tight mini-dress where the only sign of impending birth was a blood pressure monitor around her arm.

Then the big moment came a few hours later when her sister Lauren shared an IG story of a text from Dennis at 1:41pm EST saying “she’s here.” Sure enough just five minutes earlier PJ entered the world. PEOPLE reported that she was born at 1:36 p.m., weighing 6 lbs., 15 oz., and measuring 20 inches long. “What a time to be alive! Porsha and I are so happy and blessed to announce the arrival of our daughter, Baby PJ,” Dennis told the publication on behalf of the new mom and dad. “We couldn’t have imagined a more magical moment! Can’t thank everyone enough for joining us on this journey-it’s been a fantastic journey,” they added.