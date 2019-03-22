Porsha Williams just welcomed a newborn, but her ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ co-star wasn’t far behind! We’ve got all the details on Porsha and her fiance’s exciting news.

It seems like such a long time ago that Porsha Williams, 37, announced that she and her fiancee Dennis McKinley had a baby on the way, but their little one is finally here! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star gave birth on March 22, her sister confirmed on Instagram. You know what this means, right? With her former co-star Kenya Moore, 47, and her husband Marc Daly welcoming a baby of their own recently, the Housewives family is quickly expanding into the next generation. We can’t wait to watch as these reality stars tackle motherhood for the first time!

It was way back in September when Porsha’s pregnancy news broke. She showed off a photo on social media wearing a gorgeous purple gown with a plunging neckline, rubbing her baby bump. “I am happy, healthy… and pregnant!” she wrote. And since she’d always been vocal about wanting children, fans freaked over this incredible news. “I’m not going to have a baby until I’ve found that right guy,” she said in a People interview long before her announcement. “And I’m sure once I find him, that’ll be one of the first things we do.”

So to see Porsha engaged to Mr. Right and having a baby with him, even though she admitted the pregnancy was unplanned, is quite incredible! In the days leading up to her birth, Porsha has not been shy about putting her baby bump on display — she even posed in a bikini for an Instagram photo the DAY before baby PJ was born!

Porsha has known her Prince Charming for years, but they didn’t start dating and make their relationship Instagram official until June 2018. Ever since, the RHOA star has been sharing one lovey-dovey photo after another. They’re clearly infatuated with each other. And since they spend so much time with Porsha’s niece, we’ve bet they’ve got parenting in the bag!

So here’s to the happy couple and the start of their family. We can’t say congrats enough!