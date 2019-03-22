Parkland Shooting Survivor Sydney Aiello Dead At 19 After Committing Suicide

Sydney Aiello, a 19-year-old survivor of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, has died after taking her own life.

Just over a year after Sydney Aiello survived the Parkland shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the 19-year-old has passed away after taking her own life this past weekend on Mar. 17, according to CBS News. Sydney’s mom Cara Aiello revealed to CBS Miami that her late daughter had suffered from survivor’s guilt and had been diagnosed with PTSD following the shooting on Feb. 14, 2018. She also struggled attending classes in college because she feared being in a classroom and while she was frequently sad, she never reached out for help, according to Cara.

Since her passing, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help Sydney’s family pay for her services. “Sydney spent 19 years writing her story as a beloved daughter, sister and friend to many,” the GoFundMe page states. “She lit up every room she entered. She filled her days cheerleading, doing yoga, and brightening up the days of others. Sydney aspired to work in the medical field helping others in need. On March 17th, 2019 Sydney became the guardian angel to many. It was a privilege to have you in our lives. Sydney, we will miss you and always love you. May you find peace in His arms.”

Cara hopes that Syndey’s story will help save others in the future. Our hearts go out to Sydney’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. If you are in a crisis, please call 1-800-SUICIDE (784-2433) or reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Hotline, which you can call at anytime, 24 hours a day, at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). You can also text the crisis line, text “START” TO 741-741.