Nick Cannon Leaves Flirty Message For Rihanna On His Instagram & It’s Turning Heads — See Post

Shutterstock
Rihanna Rihanna Launches Global Lingerie Brand : Savage X Fenty, Brooklyn, New York, USA - 10 May 2018 WEARING TOM FORD SAME OUTFIT AS CATWALK MODEL *9370611g SHOES BY MANOLO BLAHNIK
Rihanna having a blast jumping at Kadooment Day,Crop Over Barbados Pictured: Rihanna Ref: SPL1094495 040815 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Models and Performers take to the stage at the "2012 Victorias Secret Fashion Show," held at the Lexington Avenue Armory in New York City, NY, USA. UK RIGHTS ONLY Pictured: Rihanna Ref: SPL4043054 081112 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Rihanna Rihanna in concert as part of the 'Loud' Tour at Staples Center in Los Angeles, America - 28 Jun 2011 View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
Senior News Writer & Reporter

Nick Cannon saw that pic of Rihanna looking like a golden goddess, and he’s naturally freaking out! The comedian couldn’t help but leave a flirty comment on her Instagram.

Nice of you to join us, Nick Cannon! The Wild ‘n Out host arrived to the party a little late, but he didn’t waste time when he finally saw that Rihanna pic. Rihanna was literally bronzed and glowing in a shot from her new Fenty campaign, wearing a clingy, gold dress that showed off her curves and incredible legs. The way her body is shining so hard she looks like Captain Marvel unleashing her powers. Nick commented, “I never wanted to be a dress before this moment in life! #QueenFlex.” Get it? He wants to be on her. 

Fans were dying when they saw his comment and commended him on shooting his shot with the “Work” singer. But they had to remind him — Rihanna has a longtime boyfriend, and she seems perfectly happy with Hassan Jameel! While Rihanna and her Saudi billionaire beau are doing the long distance thing, they make the most of their time together when they can. Rumors persisted in summer 2018 that they split, but the couple squashed them with multiple, public dates that winter. And they were just spotted on February 22 cheering on LeBron James at a Lakers game!

Nick wasn’t the only person into Rihanna’s pic, you know. Her ex-boyfriend, Chris Brown, is thinking about pestering her again after seeing it. The singer still “lurks” on his ex’s social media, a source close to him told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He has never stopped wanting her and his attraction to her has gotten stronger since they have been apart,” they said. Shocker!

Oh, and by the way — Nick has totally worn a dress before. Don’t think that we don’t remember your Nickelodeon days, dude!