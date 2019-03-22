NeNe Leakes Questions If Husband Gregg’s Stage 3 Cancer Is ‘Payback’ After She Reveals He Cheated

NeNe Leakes has been acting as Gregg Leakes’ caretaker amid his battle against stage 3 colon cancer, a job that has made her wonder if her husband’s cancer was ‘karma.’ The ‘RHOA’ star got real about her dark ‘thoughts.’

NeNe Leakes, 51, did not sugarcoat what it’s like to be a caretaker for her 63-year-old husband, Gregg Leakes, who is fighting stage 3 colon cancer. While she has already been vocal about her rough new role and Gregg’s mood swings, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star got even more “raw” for her new YouTube video, Nene Leakes: My Thoughts and Opinions…Ladies Night Comedy Tour!, uploaded on March 17. “There’s a lot of things that go through your head,” NeNe said of caretakers, and those thoughts have led her to think this: “You look at the person and say, ‘You did so many different things to me. Is this the payback?’ You hope not. I’m talking about a caretaker, caretaker. ‘Maybe you’re getting it back from that time you cheated on me.’”

“You don’t never know. You don’t ever know. But as a caretaker, these are the thoughts that go through your head because the medication got them on a roller coaster ride, and they lash out on you. It’s a lot, it’s a lot,” the Bravo star continued. NeNe claimed that Gregg was unfaithful to her during a game of Truth or Dare on RHOA, footage which Bravo released in Dec. 2018 after not airing it on television. “[Has] there ever been any infidelity in your relationship?” Shamari DeVoe asked NeNe, and The New Normal actress replied, “Yes. [It was] Gregg. There was many days when I just thought I was gonna divorce Gregg.” But NeNe had actually filed for divorce in 2010 and finalized the papers the following year, after first marrying in 1997. They reunited for a second wedding in 2013, which played out on I Dream of NeNe: The Wedding.

Before revealing her honest thoughts on Gregg’s illness and infidelity, NeNe let fans know that she’s just “human” in the video below. “As a caretaker, you start — it depends on where your relationship is. You look at the person and think about, you know people love to say, ‘Karma is a b*tch’ and karma this and karma that. Honest to God, I’m giving y’all the raw, raw, raw,” the reality show star explained. “You look at the person and be like, ‘What is that?’ Now, that ain’t right, right? But you’re human.”

Even if NeNe is still hung up over Gregg’s affair from time to time, she shut down rumors that they had separated, again. “Oh Lawd! They say we separated now @greggleakes #fakenews I appreciate you tho Gregg for accepting and understanding that being a care taker is something I’ve never done and i have truly done the best i know how all while making tons of mistakes along the way,” the small screen star captioned a photo of her and Gregg on March 18. The couple shares one son, Brentt Leakes, 20, and have children from past partners (Gregg’s brood includes five more children, Damian, Katrina, Daryl, Denton and Dexter, while NeNe has another son, Bryson Rashard Bryant).