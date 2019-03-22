Miley Cyrus Drenches Herself In ‘Drake’s Tears’ & Throws Holy Water At Her ‘Haters’ In New Bikini Pics

Miley Cyrus shared some new Instagram bikini pics, but the real highlight was her hilarious captions!

Something tells us Drake, 32, would approve of this hilarious shout-out. Miley Cyrus, 26, took to her Instagram to share several new bikini pics of her swimming in and lounging around a pool absolutely covered in bling. In one of the photos, Miley can be seen pouring water on herself from a clear glass cup. She went on to caption the photo, writing, “Drenching myself in @champagnepapi [Drake] tears 💧💦💧💦.” Now, that’s how you write a caption. In another picture, Miley sits in a poolside lawn chair and throws water off-camera. She captioned that photo, writing, “ME TO ALL MY HATERS #HolyWater 💒😈💒😈💒😈💒😈💒😈💒.”

We reported earlier how Miley gave an emotional eulogy at The Voice contestant Janice Freeman‘s funeral following her death from an extreme case of pneumonia and a blood clot on Mar. 2. “Before we sing this song for Janice, I want to clear up a rumor. I was never her coach, ever. She was always mine,” she told the crowd on Mar. 18. “I’ve learned more from her than anyone that I’ve ever gotten the honor to be in the room with, not just vocally, I should’ve gotten more lessons than I did, but she taught me everything that I know about love.”

Miley recently opened up on the RuPaul: What’s the Tea with Michelle Visage podcast about how her first kiss was with a girl when she was in middle school. “When I was a kid growing up, being from the South, and my first experience, my first kiss was with a girl in middle school,” the singer, who identifies as queer, revealed. “And no one could understand, in Nashville, saying that. So I had that relationship. And I was one of the only kids on Disney that would come out and say that I supported all my gay friends. No one would really say that, so that was always really important to me. To find what mattered to me.” Miley married Liam Hemsworth, 29, on Dec. 24, 2018.