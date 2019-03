Michelle Pfeiffer rediscovered her old Catwoman whip she used for Tim Burton’s ‘Batman Returns’, and fans are here for the return of her iconic prop.

Aside from her patched leather suit, Michelle Pfeiffer‘s Catwoman ensemble she rocked in the Tim Burton-directed Batman Returns would not be complete without her whip. Well, the whip just found its way back into the paws, or rather, hands of its owner, over 16 years after the film’s release in 1992. Taking to her Instagram, Michelle shared a selfie video with her fans of her holding the whip, saying, “Look what I found,” before adding, “Needs a little TLC.”

Despite Pfeiffer’s admission that her Catwoman whip needs some tender, loving care, so many fans responded to her brief video advocating that she return to her Catsuit. Kitschywitschydoll commented, “You need to join Keaton and Burton to do a ‘Batman Beyond’ movie! 🖤💋” HRHBlakeKnight wrote, “Sequel?! I. WISHHH.” ErikDuberry commented, “Best catwoman ever! Well Eartha too.” John_Morley added, “Good to see that the BEST Catwoman ever still has her favorite accessory!🐱👍” Scorpion_1980 gushed, “The best Catwoman ever. My opinion of course.” 1DollFace1 wrote, “Best catwoman EVER, and NO ONE will EVER be better!!!”

We reported earlier how Michelle stunned in a first look pic of her as Queen Ingrith for Maleficent 2, which also stars Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning. In addition to the caption, “A little tease of Queen Ingrith #Maleficent2,” Michelle showed off her silver dress and pearl-laden head dress. Michelle just recently joined Instagram in Jan., 2019, and her first post featured a clip her as Catwoman in the 1992 film, back-flipping to Michael Keaton‘s Batman and Danny DeVito‘s Penguin.

While Michelle says “meow” in the clip, she appropriately captioned her post, writing, ““MEOW Instagram.”