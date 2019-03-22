See Pic
Hollywood Life

Melissa Gorga Shows Off Her Flat Abs In Sports Bra As She Celebrates Turning 40 – Pics

Melissa Gorga is taking on a new chapter of life! The reality star shared a powerful photo of her strong abs while celebrating her 40th birthday.

Melissa Gorga is embracing the next decade of her life! The reality star turned 40 on March 21 and she celebrated by sharing a post on Instagram. In the pic, captioned, “If this is 40 Bring it,” Gorga can be seen standing on a rock while posing in black leggings and a bright pink sports bra. She also flexed her arms and flat abs, proving that she’s just as strong and capable as she’s ever been.

But that’s not the only way Gorga celebrated her birthday. A few hours later, she also shared an adorable family photo. In the image, Gorga is sitting next to her husband Joe Gorga while their three kids – AntoniaJoey and Gino – crowd around them at a dinner table. The mom of three sweetly captioned the post, “My best accomplishment in 40 years.” Aw!

Gorga’s extended family wasn’t at the birthday dinner, though. There has been tension brewing between the Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice. They even revealed on the Feb. 27 reunion episode that they’re both unsure if they’d be friends if they weren’t related.

If this is 40 Bring it 👊🏼

Joe, being Gorga’s husband and Giudice’s brother, has obviously been stuck in the middle of the drama – and he’s not happy about it. “It really breaks my heart. I can’t go back to where we were in the past,” he told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “Everything, it was good. It was perfect. I just, I can’t deal one more day of them arguing. So obviously after the reunion they talked about it. We hung out. We had dinner together, and we’ll see what happens as we go forward. It is like a ticking time bomb.” While it’s unclear what lies ahead for Gorga and Giudice’s friendship, at least we know Gorga is ready for her 40s!