Lindsay Lohan Trolled For Comparing Herself To Miley Cyrus: You’re ‘Not Even Close’

Lindsay Lohan’s cute comment on Miley Cyrus’ Instagram pic has haters fuming. No, she didn’t insult the ‘Malibu’ singer — she just said they were alike!

Lindsay Lohan really can’t catch a break. The Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club star, 32, is getting dragged on Instagram simply for commenting on one of Miley Cyrus‘ pics. Miley, 26, posted a sultry photo on March 21 that showed her all dolled up in a sexy mini dress at what appears to be a hotel. She captioned the pic with a quote from RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars winner Alaska Thunderf**k: “When the doorman asks to see ID….. mother***ker this FACE is my ID.” Lindsay commented, “Only girls like us know how to pull that look.” Miley’s fans went off on Lindsay for seemingly comparing herself to the singer!

And frankly, they did so rudely. Just a sampling of the vicious comments includes one person asking her to “just stop,” and another asking, “Who is this ‘us’?” Others got way too personal, telling Lindsay that “you ain’t even close to being a girl like @mileycyrus. First reason is you’re old and washed up.” Damn, that’s harsh. A commenter even accused Lindsay of having plastic surgery. “@lindsaylohan I mean..but in all reality..Miley didn’t have to have plastic surgery to look as good as she looks so I mean..us?”, they wrote.

Lindsay and Miley have been friends for years, and Miley has publicly supported the Mean Girls star on Instagram multiple times. Back in January, she posted a cover of Lindsay’s 2004 jam, “Rumors” on her Instagram story. Lindsay reposted it to her own story, and captioned it, “Love you!!!” Miley also clapped back that same month at a news site that called Beach Club “painful voyeurism.” Miley commented on the post, “Lies! It’s the best show ever.” She’s not wrong, you know.