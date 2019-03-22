Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Spotted On Date Night Amidst Rumors She’s Worried About Him Cheating

Despite rumors of trouble in paradise for Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, the pair put on a united front while out to dinner on March 21. It was the first sighting of the couple since reports surfaced that she feared he was cheating.

It’s been nearly a month since Travis Scott publicly denied a wild report that he’d cheated on Kylie Jenner, and the two were finally spotted out together on March 22, dispelling rumors of relationship issues. The couple went on a date night to Sweet Chick in Los Angeles, where they were joined by their daughter, Stormi Webster. Travis and Kylie can be seen leaving the restaurant together and getting into the same vehicle, in video obtained by TMZ. Meanwhile, Stormi was placed into a separate car so mom and dad could have some much-needed alone time.

Travis is currently in the midst of a massive tour, and with just one day off between shows in Nashville (March 20) and Atlanta (March 22), he made the trip back to L.A. to spend the night with his girlfriend of two years. This was the first time we’ve seen the two together since TMZ reported that Kylie had found something questionable on Travis’ phone that led her to accuse him of cheating at the end of February. After the story broke, Travis mysteriously cancelled a concert in Buffalo — he claimed it was due to illness — and reportedly raced home to fix things with the 21-year-old. He also briefly deleted his Instagram. However, Travis’ reps ‘strongly’ denied the reports that the rapper had been unfaithful.

Since then, it’s been rumored that things have been rocky between Kylie and Travis, and HollywoodLife recently heard EXCLUSIVELY that Kylie is still worried about being humiliated publicly if it did come out that Travis cheated. Still, this night out makes it pretty clear that she’s invested in the relationship, and that they’re both committed to making it work.

Meanwhile, Travis also recently commented on one of Kylie’s sexy Instagram photos with the ‘heart eye’ emoji, and he referred to her as his ‘wifey’ while performing at a concert earlier this month.