‘RHOA’s Kandi Burruss Says Motherhood Has Changed Porsha: ‘She’s Showing Love To Everybody’

It’s no secret that ‘RHOA’ stars, Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams haven’t had the best relationship. But, Kandi tells HollywoodLife that ‘it’s all love’ between her and Porsha, adding that Porsha is a whole new person now that she is pregnant!

Kandi Burruss, 42, and Porsha Williams, 37, are on good terms, at the moment. The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars, who haven’t seen eye to eye lately, are actually in a good place, Kandi tells HollywoodLife during an EXCLUSIVE interview. “Porsha and I, we’re doing good. Right now, it’s like, it’s no drama. It’s all love,” Kandi says, noting that Porsha is due to give birth to her first child, a baby girl, this week! “You know, right now, she and I have just really been getting along. So I’m happy for that.”

When asked if she’s given her RHOA co-star any parenting advice, Kandi admits that that time hasn’t come just yet. Kandi has two children of her own — a daughter Riley, 16, and a son Ace, 3. “Well, no, I haven’t given her any mommy advice yet,” she says, explaining, “I’m sure that will come once the baby gets here.” But, Kandi did reveal that Porsha has become a more loving person now that she’s having a child of her own.

“As far as her changing as a person, I feel like she’s definitely not as much in the midst of drama or doing anything super crazy,” Kandi admits. “She’s definitely been trying to make more friends than not have friends, if that makes sense. I think now, she’s definitely been showing love to everybody, and not trying to fall back into a bad place with people.”

Kandi and Porsha’s relationship has been rocky as of late. During the RHOA season 11 after show in early January, Porsha admitted that although Kandi chimed in about her pregnancy when she first told the cast, she hasn’t been too supportive. “Since she’s done interviews, I haven’t heard her say ‘congratulations’ one time. I haven’t heard her say she’s happy for me one time. I haven’t gotten a text or nothing,” Porsha said. “If you have a true relationship with somebody then you don’t invest time to read into what they’re saying… So, I don’t know what’s true and what’s not when it comes to her.”

However, Kandi and Porsha have clearly worked out any differences they may have had. The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c, only on Bravo!