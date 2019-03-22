Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin’s New $8.5 Million Beverly Hills Mansion Is A ‘Huge Step’ Toward Kids

While Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber already had a home in Canada, they’re building toward their future more so in new Beverly Hills home!

Model and Instagram influencer Hailey Baldwin, 22, and her husband, “Sorry” singer Justin Bieber, 25, have found a new home in Beverly Hills, California, and a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Hailey “sees this house as [a] big step” in the “direction” to having kids and a family with Justin!

While the couple got married in Sept. 2018, it was getting a home together in Los Angeles that really made Hailey feel like she and Justin were making the move toward have children together. “She knows this is a positive step towards a brighter future together. Hailey is trying not to rush into having kids with Justin, but she sees this house as big step in that direction.” Their new home is a whopping $8.5 million, according to Elle, but it makes sense the couple decided to purchase – previously, they had stayed at hotels or rentals while in Los Angeles!

Our source continued, “Hailey is thrilled about buying a new home in Beverly Hills with Justin. She loves their place in Canada, but knows how happy Justin is in L.A. too. She sees the new home as a huge step in settling down roots and moving forward with their family plans,” our source said. “She hopes the home provides Justin with more stability, comfort, and security.”

Just a few months back, Hailey had said that “I love kids, and I can’t wait to have my own,” the model told Vogue Arabia. “I would say that now, that’s a closer reality.” While kids could be a goal for the couple, they probably want to have a wedding ceremony first!

The two have pushed back their marriage celebration, which was previously supposed to be on March 1. For now, the couple has been focusing on Justin’s mental health, and Hailey has been there to support her husband while he admitted on Instagram that he has been “struggling a lot.” While Justin has his own personal battles, we wish the best for the couple, and hope that they settle into their marriage and new home!