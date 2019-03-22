Jennifer Lopez Takes Lookalike Daughter, Emme, 11, Shopping While Carrying A $100K Birkin Bag

Jennifer Lopez showed off her gorgeous $100,000 Birkin bag while enjoying a casual shopping outing with daughter Emme!

Just after getting engaged to former baseball player Alex Rodriguez, 43, on March 9, “I’m Real” singer Jennifer Lopez, 49, took daughter Emme, 11, shopping on March 20 – while wearing a whopping $100,000 Birkin bag! The mother and daughter walked holding hands while donning their stylish outfits.

J.Lo rocked light-wash jeans, an ivory sweater, and grey below-the-knee length coat. She wore a massive brown fur scarf, which she wrapped around her neck, and hung in front of her as she walked. J.Lo wore aviator sunglasses and wore her hair in a stylish bun, and walked in white sneakers. Her daughter wore a red-and-white striped t-shirt, jean overalls, sneakers, and a white hat over her two braids. When the two walked outside, Emme threw a white sweatshirt over her outfit for warmth. The main attraction, though, was Jennifer’s Birkin bag – the $100,000 stunner was white and brown, and the singer held the top handles with one hand as she held her daughter’s hand in the other.

But that wasn’t the only luxurious item J.Lo was wearing – her Vince wool coat happened to be $695, her sneakers were $490 Alexander McQueen, and her aviators were $60 and from Quay. And, of course, she rocked her $5 million engagement ring to complete the look.

The singer and her daughter enjoyed their shopping spree, stopping in affordable and accessible brand H&M. The woman they walked alongside held two H&M bags, maybe carrying the items Jennifer and Emme picked out. Emme is J.Lo’s daughter from her previous marriage to singer Marc Anthony, 50. Marc and Jennifer had twins in 2008 – Emme and Maximilian.

While J.Lo must be on cloud nine from recently getting engaged, she’s surely enjoying this family time as well. Plus, it’s nice to see that even someone as wealthy as J.Lo still shops at a place like H&M – maybe we’ll see her rocking something from the brand soon!