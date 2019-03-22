Hailey Baldwin Stuns In ROXY Swimsuits As She Reveals How She Deals With Social Media Bullies

Hailey Baldwin stars in a new ROXY swimsuit campaign where she shows off her toned figure in a slew of bikinis, all while revealing how she manages hateful comments on social media.

Hailey Baldwin, 22, landed a new ROXY campaign for the Sister collection, which she stars in with her best friend, Kelia Moniz, 26, in Hawaii. It’s fitting that the girls pose alongside together, considering the collection is inspired by the bond between two women. Throughout the photoshoot, Hailey, the newly-married model, is pictured showing off her washboard abs in a bunch of different bathing suits while frolicking on the beach. In one photo, Hailey is sporting a pale pink and baby blue textured H And K Athletic Triangle Bikini Top with a pair of high-waisted, loose gray beach pants. Other photos show Hailey in different style bathing suits in the same pattern. While Hailey’s insanely toned, lean figure was the star of the photoshoot, it was also the fact that she looked gorgeous with a natural beauty look, barely wearing any makeup besides mascara, while her hair was wet and salty from the ocean.

Besides just looking fabulous, Mrs. Bieber took time during the shoot to talk about how she deals with bullies on social media. “I’ve found that I got to a place where I don’t read the comments. You still care to a certain extent,” she told Cosmopolitan. “You really have to train your brain to be like, ‘Okay, why do I even care? I don’t know these people, they don’t know me, they’re not a part of my life or my relationship.’ People can just be mean, and I feel like if you don’t want it to get to you, then don’t read it and allow it to affect your soul.” Admitting she takes breaks from social media, Hailey said, “Sometimes I delete Instagram for a couple days at a time, which is really nice. I’ve done that when I’ve felt like I really couldn’t handle what people were saying or it was like what I was looking at was unavoidable.”

Hailey admits that her friendships are what gets her through the hard times, especially her friendship with pro-surfer, Kelia. Gushing about working with her in the ROXY campaign, Hailey said, “Working with my best friend is such a treat! We got to shoot the campaign together in Kelia’s home island of Hawaii and the entire experience was fantastic. I’m especially happy this could be done with ROXY, a brand whose values I really respect and who never ceases to celebrate women!” If you’re wondering how this unlikely pair became so close, Kelia confessed, “We met for the first time on a New York summer day, swimming at the lake with a bunch of our friends. She did a cartwheel off a very high diving board, belly flopped and let’s just say we’ve been friends ever since!”

The entire Sister capsule collection is comprised of elevated basics with subtle textures and pretty floral prints, plus the campaign photoshoot was shot by Joe Termini, Kelia’s husband, and Hailey and Justin Bieber’s, 25, good friend. The entire Sister capsule collection is made up of 15 versatile pieces from swimsuits to t-shirts and even accessories. Not only is the collection adorable, it’s affordable, with prices ranging from $30-$100. The collection will officially be available on roxy.com and in select shops worldwide on March 20, 2019.