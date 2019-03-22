Former ‘Teen Mom OG’ star Farrah Abraham is proud of her body — she proved that on March 21, when she was pictured taking a stroll along the beach in LA wearing nothing but a pink bikini.

Farrah Abraham, 27, celebrated the first day of spring on March 21 by soaking up the sun and taking a lovely stroll along a beach in Los Angeles. The former Teen Mom OG star, who’s looking hotter than ever, flaunted her amazing curves in a cheeky pink bikini — one that had a hard time keeping her toned butt cheeks completely covered. A sporty top covered Farrah’s breasts, while the high cut of her bottoms showed off her hips. And when she turned around for photographers, Farrah put her bare butt on full display, thanks to the bottoms getting wedged between her cheeks. But the bikini wasn’t the only thing Farrah was wearing on the beach. She also accessorized the look with two necklaces and minimum makeup.

Farrah, who’s currently single, recently stopped by HollywoodLife‘s NYC office for an exclusive interview, during which she talked about dating and revealed that she’s currently on the apps. And while she admits she’s made a lot of money from being single, she’s well-versed in the dating game. Farrah loves using Cove., which is a dating app that allows users to connect as desired, through text, audio and even video. And, if you’re a female user, you earn perks for staying engaged, such as Uber Starbucks and Amazon gift cards. “I travel, get some perks, see some new things, and these guys have some really good things going for them,” Farrah told us.

However, Farrah hasn’t found “the one” yet. “I’m not giving up, but I just don’t need to date right now,” Farrah told us. “I feel like my mom was putting on Christian marriage DVDs when she was over at my house. She wasn’t even engaged or married yet at the time. But, she had this whole thing that I need to date — that’s good for her, but I also really like my alone time. I like being alone. I like focusing on my life. People change so much… So, that’s why I’m a little bit like, ‘I don’t need to date. I don’t think they know who they are yet.’”

Sounds good, but if Farrah keeps wearing bikinis like these, the guys are going to keep knocking on her door. Doesn’t she look amazing?