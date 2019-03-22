‘Don’t Be Tardy’: Brielle Biermann Gets Dissed For Being ‘Half Naked’ At Kim Zolciak’s Party

Lordy lordy, Kim Zolciak just turned 40! The Biermanns celebrated the major milestone during the March 22 episode of ‘Don’t Be Tardy’, but not everyone came fully dressed for the occasion!

Kim Zolciak‘s 40th birthday extravaganza was a gambling-themed party. And while no one hit an actual jackpot during the March 22 episode of Don’t Be Tardy, Kim felt like she won the lottery by having all of her friends and family with her to help celebrate. Even her long-lost brother, Michael Zolciak, was included on the guest list! He even brought his wife, who ended up throwing a jab at Brielle Biermann for showing up to the party in a see-through dress. As Michael and his wife watched Kim pose for a photo with her immediate family, his wife said, “Brielle’s half naked.” And he agreed, saying, “Uh, I think… I think they all are,” after he took a look at Kim, Brielle and Brielle’s little sister, Ariana.

As you can see in the photo above, Brielle wore a sheer black gown reminiscent of what Britney Spears wore in her “Stronger” video — an outfit that made her bra very visible to those who were at the party. And that included many if Brielle’s exes because she invited most of them despite the awkwardness that it caused. As for Ariana, she wore a deep plunging black dress that put her cleavage on full display. And at the time of the party (May 2018), Ariana was only 16 years old — Brielle was 21. No wonder Michael and his wife were concerned about the girls’ looks.

Anyway, other than that, the party went off without a hitch. And Kim and her brother seemed to get along pretty well. But Brielle shared a frustration she had, telling Michael that she wishes she could see her grandparents. And to that he said that there’s always two sides to every story — pretty ominous, right? But considering it was a birthday party, Brielle and her uncle didn’t seem to want to get into too much drama, so we could understand why they didn’t want to get too deep into that conversation.

And it looks like Brielle will be moving into her apartment next week because she went shopping for furniture with her friend this week — so fun!

Want more drama? New episodes of Don’t Be Tardy air Fridays at 9pm on Bravo!