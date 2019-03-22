Chris Brown Feels ‘Disrespected’ By Nick Cannon Flirting With Rihanna On Instagram: He’s ‘Shook’

Even though Rihanna hasn’t been Chris Brown’s girl in years, he’s still upset that pal Nick Cannon got flirty with the singer online. He’s shook that his pal was openly drooling over one of RiRi’s hottest pics ever.

When Rihanna, 31, posted a March 20 Instagram photo of herself in a skimpy gold mini-dress that looked practically painted to her toned body, fans went wild for hot she looked. Even male celebs couldn’t take their eyes off her. Nick Cannon, 38, told her “I never wanted to be a dress before this moment in life! #QueenFlex,” in the comments, flirting that he wanted to be all over her body. RiRi’s ex Chris Brown, 29, isn’t taking too well to Nick’s steamy comment. “Chris feels disrespected by Nick flirting with Rihanna online. Chris is shook and does not want even want to think about his ex-girlfriend dating a player like Nick,” a source close to Breezy tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Chris is also upset because everyone knows that trying to hit on a pal’s ex is a universal male violation of the bro-code. “He thought they were better friends than that, he’s annoyed Nick would try to slide into Rihanna’s comments like that. Nick crossed the line for sure,” our insider continues.

“Chris will probably let it go, he’s matured a lot. But still Nick’s comments hit a nerve. It’s another reminder to Chris that he never got over Rihanna, cause when he saw the comment, it bothered him,” our source adds. While RiRi and Chris haven’t been a couple ever since he brutally assaulted her in 2009, they got back together a few times around 2012-13. They haven’t had much contact since then, but Chris has still made it known publicly that he finds his ex so sexy. In November of 2018 when she posted Instagram pics in red lingerie to promote her SavageXFenty holiday line, he left flushed faced emojis in the comments. That raised the ire of RiRi’s “Navy,” many of who demanded Chris stay away from the singer

Besides, Rihanna seems to still be with her boyfriend of nearly two years, Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel. The intensely private couple made a rare public outing on Feb. 22 when she took the hunky businessman to an L.A. Lakers game. She wore a Lakers jersey and was all smiles, putting her arm around her guy. So if Nick was really serious about wanting Rihanna, she’s not even on the market.