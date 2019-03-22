Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Laugh & Joke Like The Best Of Friends After Leaving LA Meeting

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner proved that they’re (ex) couples goals after they were snapped smiling and laughing in Los Angeles.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are the very definition of friendly exes and the 46-year-olds proved it yet again when they were photographed on March 21. The former couple stepped out in Los Angeles after a meeting. They chatted, smiled and laughed with each other in the sunshine, looking completely unfazed by the waiting paparazzi. The pics were taken on the same day that Ben was photographed picking up their son Samuel, 7, from school. SEE PICS OF THE FORMER COUPLE LAUGHING AND SMILING HERE.

Ben and Jennifer are frequently snapped hanging out with each other, proving that they’re at ease co-parenting their three children together long after their 2015 split. In addition to Samuel, they are also parents to two daughters – Violet, 13, and Seraphina, 10. Despite finalizing their divorce in November 2018 they have maintained a relationship that seems – publicly at least – free of bitterness.

In fact, Ben and Jennifer never speak ill of each other in the press. During a March 4 appearance on Today, the former Batman star spoke to the breakfast show’s co-host Hoda Kotb about his love for his ex. After he cheerily spoke about Jennifer dressing up as a cartoon character for their son’s birthday, Hoda said, “You can tell you still love her, when you just talked about her.” Ben was quick to respond. “Of course, she’s wonderful,” he said. “Somebody’s the mother of your kids, they’re going to be the most important, central person in your life, and that’s good.”

As for his real-life role as a father, Ben was open about how seriously he takes it. “I hope I’m a pretty good dad,” he said. “I certainly try very hard. I’m lucky they’ve got a great mom, and she helps out a great deal with making sure that we co-parent in as good a way as possible.” Whatever Ben and Jennifer are doing, if these pics are anything to go by, it seems to be working for them.