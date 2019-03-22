Behati Prinsloo Posts Steamy Pic & Message Celebrating Adam Levine’s 40th Birthday

After nearly five years of marriage, Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine are still majorly in lust. We’ve got the sexy belated message and steamy pic she shared for the singer’s 40th birthday.

Behati Prinsloo and husband Adam Levine must have had quite a week of undercover celebrations in honor of his turning 40 on March 18. The gorgeous model waited until March 22 to finally give her husband a public birthday shout-out, and hot damn was it steamy! She posted a black and white photo to her Instagram showing Adam mounting her on the floor while shirtless, with his array of back tattoos on display. Her long blonde hair is splayed out around her on the ground while the Maroon 5 singer plants a passionate kiss on her lips. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PIC.

After almost five years of marriage and two kids, these two still have so much lust for each other. Behati’s eyes are closed as she’s seen putting her hand up to touch his face during the hot smooch. Even her caption show’s how crazy the 30-year-old is about her rocker hubby. “40 is just a number, but it looks damn good on you 🥰. I wake up every morning more in love with you….happy birthday to my WHOLE LIFE. You’re so cool you’re so cool you’re so cool @adamlevine,” she wrote.

The couple wed in an intimate ceremony in Mexico on July 19, 2014 and their passion has never slowed down. Even though they’ve welcomed daughters Dusty Rose in September 2016 and Gio Grace in February 2018, the mom and dad still have the hots for each other. After Maroon 5 headlined the Super Bowl 53 halftime on Feb. 4, Behahi shared an intimate photo of the couple backstage after the performance. Adam was still shirtless from his sexy and sweaty show, and the gorgeously lit Instagram photo showed him clasping the model’s beautiful face with his hands and going in for a kiss. “No words can describe all of this….I love you…” she wrote. These two are serious celebrity couples goals when it comes to keeping the passion alive during marriage. Then again when you combine a sexy rock star and a stunning Victoria’s Secret model, it’s not hard to see the ongoing mutual attraction.