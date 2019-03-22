Ariel Winter Shows Off Her Toned Legs In Black Shorts & Pink Hoodie Combo – See Pics

Ariel Winter has been working hard in the gym to tone up her body, and it’s paying off — she displayed her super fit legs while out and about in a pair of black shorts on March 21!

Ariel Winter kept it casual while running errands on March 21, but her toned legs were the center of attention as she stepped out in a pair of tiny black shorts and a pink sweatshirt! The Modern Family star has been looking better than ever lately, and she showed off her slim, but muscular, legs in the ensemble. Photographers snapped away as Ariel got into her car while wearing no makeup, a pair of glasses and sneakers to along with her comfy look. For the past few months, Ariel has been putting her weight loss on full display, and back in January, she even had to publicly clap back at a troll who accused her of using illegal drugs to drop the pounds.

It turns out, though, it’s prescribed medication that led to Ariel’s weight loss — at the end of 2018, her doctor gave her new anti-depressant meds that helped regulate her metabolism, which promoted the weight loss. “My psychiatrist switched me from my previous anti depressant that didn’t work and made me gain weight, to coke/meth!!” Ariel sarcastically replied to the hater who said she must be using drugs. “Definitely not a new one that worked and then regulated my metabolism. Coke/meth was a controversial decision but she stands by it.” Ariel has never been shy about calling out trolls, but this might have been her best/wittiest response yet!

Still, her explanation didn’t stop the critics from lashing out at her in subsequent social media posts, and many others accused her of getting plastic surgery to obtain her new look. She was quick to shoot that down at the end of January, too, though.

“I appreciate you wanting to help girls love themselves the way they are, but you are also kind of cutting someone (me) down, which isn’t what I think you’re trying to do?” she wrote. “I also didn’t get plastic surgery. That is also not being supportive of women if you’re just assuming something about the way they look.” SLAY, queen!