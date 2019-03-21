William H. Macy Doing Everything He Can To Help Felicity Huffman Stay Out Of Prison

As Felicity Huffman does what she can to avoid jail time over alleged her role in the college admissions scandal, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY heard her husband, William H. Macy, is ‘devastated’ over how this crisis is hurting his family.

William H. Macy, 69, is “devastated over the scandal involving his wife and family,” a source close to the family shares EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.com. William’s wife, Felicity Huffman, 56, was named in the “Operation Varsity Blues” scandal, as the Desperate Housewives star was accused of paying $15k to have someone alter the SAT scores of her eldest daughter, Sofia Grace Macy, 18. The fallout of the accusations has taken its toll on the Shameless star, according to the source. “He is a sensitive guy and feels horrible about his family being involved in this terrible scandal.”

“He was doing his best to help his kids get into college but now is regretting ever getting involved in this mess,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com, adding that William is “working hard with his team of lawyers and doing everything he can” to help Felicity stay out of prison. “He had no idea trying to help his kids get into a good school would backfire like this. He loves his kids more than anything in the world and was only trying to help, now he feels horrible for the shame and embarrassment brought upon the family.”

Felicity, according to the Justice Departments indictment, allegedly paid $15,000 to a nonprofit called Key Worldwide Foundation, which was meant “to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her oldest daughter.” The alleged scam would have a third party to proctor their daughter’s SAT test and secretly correct her answers. Sofia’s score reportedly went up 400 points from a PSAT taken a year earlier. William H. Macy was kept “(semi-) anonymous” in the criminal complaint (h/t Vulture) but wasn’t named or charged. Felicity, on the other hand, was hit with one count of felony conspiracy to commit mail fraud and one count of honest services mail fraud.

William was there by his wife’s side when they returned to the LA federal courthouse on March 15, looking dour, exhausted and NOT happy to be there. While this scandal could very well tear a marriage apart, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that this crisis has “only made Felicity and Bill closer. He’s really stepped up to hold her hand through this… he’s doing what he can to stand by her by going to every meeting and every court hearing with her. She’s the one facing the charges but they are facing this together.”