Awkward! Tammy’s dad can’t walk her down the aisle, so her mom felt she was the next best person to get the job done. But Tammy doesn’t feel the same way.

The first part of Tammy Rivera and Waka Flocka Flame‘s two-part TV wedding special, Waka & Tammy Tie the Knot, premieres Thursday March 21, and thanks to this sneak peek clip from WE tv, we now know it’ll feature Tammy shopping for dresses and talking to her mom about who will walk her down the aisle. Tammy’s dad has been incarcerated for 30 years, and he thought he’d be out of the jail before the wedding, but he was denied parole, so now Tammy’s mom wants to have the honor of walking her daughter down the aisle. “Baby, can I do that?” she asks.

“My dad said he didn’t want anybody walking me down [the aisle] because he wasn’t able to,” Tammy tells her mom, and she replies, “I feel like, if he he’s not here, why… who’s better than me?” She does have a point, and Tammy seems to agree, saying, “Yeah, that’s true too mom. But is it a big deal?”

“It’s a big deal to me,” her mom says before Tammy further explains, “He was really hoping that he’d be out before the wedding, and he said, ‘I really wish that I could be the one that walks you, and if I can’t walk you — because I’m your father — I don’t feel like anyone should.'”

Tammy then reveals why her dad can’t make her wedding. She says, “My dad has been incarcerated for 30 years. I’m his only child, so he loves me tremendously. We were hoping that he’d be home for the wedding. Unfortunately, at his parole hearing, it didn’t happen. After talking to my dad about someone walking me down the aisle, he feels as though that’s his moment, and that I’m his daughter, and that no one should be walking me down the aisle.”

She then tells her mom, “It has nothing to do with you, but I don’t want to take that moment from him because he’s unable to do so. You know what I’m saying?”

In the end, Tammy’s mom says, “I thought tammy would understand that I would want to do it because her father couldn’t be there.”

To find out what happens and if anyone does walk Tammy down the aisle, watch the first part of Waka & Tammy Tie the Knot tonight at 10 pm on WE tv!