Tyler Baltierra Fires Back At ‘Asinine’ Comments About Newborn Daughter: ‘I’m Just Appalled’

When Tyler Baltierra posted a new photo of his daughter, Vaeda, fans flooded the comments section with hurtful messages accusing him of not being the baby’s biological father — and he made it clear that he was NOT pleased about the hate!

Tyler Baltierra seriously has NO time for the haters! The Teen Mom OG star took to Instagram on March 20 to clap back at people claiming his wife, Catelynn Lowell, must’ve cheated on him because their newborn baby, Vaeda, appears to have a darker skin tone than his. It wasn’t even the cheating rumors that had Tyler pissed, though — it was that people were saying so many hurtful things about the way his daughter looked. The negative comments came after Tyler posted a new pic of Vaeda to celebrate her turning one-month-old, and after he saw all the hate, he made sure to respond accordingly.

“Wow. I’m actually just appalled at the ridiculously asinine comments about my newborn,” Tyler wrote. “We live in a world that is so divided, judgmental, self righteous and opinionated…and unfortunately it’s very evident with these comments. Respectful MATURITY is having a strong opinion and voicing it when necessary. Disrespectful IMMATURITY is having a strong opinion and voicing it when it is NOT NECESSARY. Your deity knows all of your thoughts…but evil can only hear what comes out of your mouth. Live with love and speak with peace or karma is not going to be your ally, I can guarantee that!”

Meanwhile, Catelynn also responded to the messages about Vaeda, but her reaction was sarcastic, instead. “Sorry baby, I totally cheated and Vaeda’s not yours,” she jokingly wrote in the comments section of the pic, along with the hashtags #PeopleAreCrazy and #ComeOn. Catelynn and Tyler have gone through some rough patches — they even lived apart for a few months while she was pregnant — but they’ve made it clear that their relationship is back in a good place these days!

The MTV stars are also parents to four-year-old Novalee, while they gave their first daughter, Carly, up for adoption. However, they recently admitted that they’re already planning for more kids, especially so they can (hopefully!) give Nova and Vaeda a little brother!