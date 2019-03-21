T.I. Shuts Down Fan Who Leaves Flirty Comment About His Daughter, 23, On Instagram

T.I.’s one protective dad! Tip silenced one eager fan who left a flirty comment about his step-daughter, Zonnique on his Instagram, March 20. And, Tip’s response was a clear sign that it’s not wise to mess with him, especially when it comes to his kids.

T.I. always tells it like it is. And, that’s exactly what he did in response to a fan who seemingly tried to make a pass at his step-daughter, Zonnique on Instagram, March 20. Tip, 38, posted a collage of photos for Z’s 23rd birthday, which brought in a ton of well wishes from fans in the comments. One fan in particular arguably took things too far when he wrote, “I can make a jacuzzi out of her dimples ..look at lil tip”. And, Tip wasn’t pleased with the man’s comment.

“I could put a pothole in your temple too my Boi… let’s play,” the rapper directly replied to the man, whose profile was not private as of March 21. While members of the Harris family (who have their own Instagram accounts) are known to hold their own when it comes to online critics, it’s evident that the family patriarch is always watching over — as any father would. Tip’s collage of photos was also accompanied by a heartfelt caption aimed at his “baby girl.”

“Daaaaamn @zonniquejailee I can’t believe you’re 23 years old baby girl !!!! I’m soooo super proud of the beautiful, intelligent, talented young lady you’ve grown into,” the rapper wrote. “It’s been an honor to witness your artistic & personal metamorphosis. I’ve always been pleased and impressed with your value of principle & the “silent strength “ you exude effortlessly. You’ve always been a great kid that never (got caught) getting in any trouble…. So I’m not surprised that you’re not having any trouble being a great young woman!!! I LOVE YOU TO NO END!!!! It’s a blessing being a part of your personal journey. Anxious to see how your evolution effects the next generation. Celebrating you every step of the way !!!! Happy Birthday sweet baby!!! Love- Pops”.

Zonnique’s mother, and Tip’s wife, Tiny, 43, also posted a series of throwback photos to honor her first baby’s birthday. Z is Tiny’s first born, who she had from a previous relationship.

“Where it all started! I didn’t know how Blessed I really was, carrying a baby that would grow to be as perfect as you are!”, Tiny captioned her post on Instagram. “You’ve made me the proudest mother ever! @zonniquejailee Happy 23rd birthday to my Gorgeous child @zonniquejailee Thank you for being better than me as a teenager! I know I might not be this lucky wit u know who hope you’re having the best day ever without ya mama!! 🤪 Always & Forever My 1st”. Tiny used the hastags, “Always Been My Star”, “My Pride N Joy”, “Today Is All About U”, and “My Heart Beat”.

Zonnique, a singer, dancer and actress, rang in her 23rd birthday in a skintight, sultry red dress with matching red hair. You can see more of the Harris family when their hit reality show, T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle, returns for its second season on Vh1 on Monday, April 15 at 9 PM.