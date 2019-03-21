‘The Challenge’: Jenna Defends Voting Amanda Into Elimination & Explains Her Decision

Jenna stuck with her decision to vote Amanda into elimination on ‘The Challenge,’ even after Nany tried to tell her it wasn’t the right strategic move. Now, Jenna’s taken to Twitter to reveal her reasoning.

The British alliance is taking over in full force onThe Challenge: War of the Worlds, but that didn’t keep Jenna Compono and Gus Smyrnios from voting a non-UK team into elimination on the show’s March 20 episode. Jenna and Gus wasted no time casting their vote for Amanda Garcia and Josh Martinez when they landed in the Tribunal along with Wes Bergmann/Dee Nguyen and Stephen Bear/Da’Vonne Rogers. It’s no secret that Jenna and Amanda have a history — Amanda has major beef with Jenna’s boyfriend, Zach Nichols, and hasn’t been shy about publicly trying to cause drama in their relationship. However, on War of the Worlds, Zach (who was eliminated earlier in the season) admitted he was willing to sort of work with Amanda to take down their common enemy, Cara Maria Sorbello. After Amanda found out Jenna voted for her, she was pissed, as she thought Jenna should’ve done what Zach would’ve wanted and voted in Cara and Theo Campbell, who’s in the U.K. alliance.

Jenna has made it clear that she’s playing her own game this season, though, which is why she made the decision independent of what Zach would’ve done. However, her bestie, Nany Gonzalez, explained to Jenna that she might want to put her beef with Amanda aside in order to join forces against the U.K. teams. Jenna seemed to consider changing her vote when it came to making the final decision, but in the end, she and Gus each voted for Amanda/Josh to compete on the Killing Floor, instead of one of the other two teams who’d been nominated (Paulie Calafiore (Cara’s boyfriend)/Natalie Duran and Ashley Cain/Kam Williams). Amanda/Josh received the most votes in total, and were eliminated after choosing to go against Kam/Ashley and losing.

Twitter trolls started coming after Jenna for her decision, but she responded with a valid explanation for why she made the move. “For everyone saying we shoulda picked Paulie & Natalie…are you kidding…they woulda won that hands down, came back and went straight for us,” she wrote. “We did a move where it wouldn’t care tension for OUR GAME. We weren’t really on anyone’s hitlist, we weren’t about to make a new enemy.” Since Jenna already had a tense history with Amanda, it wasn’t worth it for her to risk ruining a relationship with another team by not just voting Amanda in.

For every1 saying we shoulda picked paulie&Natalie… are you kidding.. they woulda won that hands down,

came back and went straight for us… we did a move where it wouldn’t cause tension for OURR GAME. We weren’t really on anyone’s hitlist, we weren’t about to make a new enemy — Jenna Compono (@JennaCompono) March 21, 2019

THANK YOU.. I’m not saying “weaker” at all.. but anyone that was going in was voting them. And I told that to @JOSHMBB19 before we went to elimination! https://t.co/N0jyl3fdBb — Jenna Compono (@JennaCompono) March 21, 2019

Other fans said the right move would’ve been to vote in Kam and Ashley, since Ashley is a strong member of the U.K. alliance, but Jenna retweeted a viewer who pointed out that that wouldn’t have made sense either. “If Jenna picked Kam and Ash they would most likely pick Josh and Amanda [to go against],” the fan tweeted. “Kam and Ash are more likely to win and then Kam and Ash would now be against Jenna. Soo by picking the weaker team, Jenna isn’t making any new enemies.”

With her re-tweet of the message, Jenna added, “THANK YOU..I’m not saying ‘weaker’ at all…but anyone that was going in was voting [to go against Josh and Amanda]. And I told that to Josh before we went into elimination!”

This was filmed several months ago, but Amanda made it clear on Twitter that she’s still pissed about Jenna’s decision. “Gus and Jenna are f***in losers,” she tweeted during the episode. “If Zach were there I guarantee Jenna woulda sucked the Cara fart out of her ass and said her name. FAKE AF LOLOLOL. I HOPE THEY LEAVE NET. THAT’LL SHOW ‘EM WHAT DUMB DECISION THAT WAS.”