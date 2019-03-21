Teresa Giudice ‘Stressed’ Over Drama With Joe: How She’s Putting On A Brave Face With Friends

When it comes to Joe Giudice’s expected deported, Teresa Giudice is trying to blow off steam by working out & spending time with friends, a source close to her told HL EXCLUSIVELY.

While Joe Giudice, 46, is awaiting his anticipated deportation and release from ICE custody, Teresa Giudice, 46, is stressing out a bit. A source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Teresa has been relying on working out and going out to help cope with their situation. “Teresa is stressed over her entire family situation,” our source told us. “Having Joe away and processing everything she went through herself has been a real challenge. It’s one of the main reasons you see her working out so much. It’s a huge stress-reliever for her. Teresa has been relying heavily on her family to help her with the girls. She goes out to blow off steam a lot with her girlfriends.”

And Joe’s forthcoming deportation is just the tip of the ice berg. “Her father lives with her now and Gia is old enough to drive, so she can let loose a bit more,” our source went on to say. “Her mother passed away a little over a year ago, she took her dad in and takes care of him and works all while being a mom. Who wouldn’t be stressed constantly?”

However, despite her hardships, Teresa is really trying to put on a brave face when it comes to her daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10. “Life is hard right now and she puts on a tough face for her daughters,” our source added. “She doesn’t want them to see that mommy is struggling. Her daughters are doing as well as they can, given the fact that both parents went away over the last few years. They’re really good girls, though. Teresa and Joe did a great job raising them.”

We reported earlier how Teresa has already met with divorce lawyers ahead of Joe’s prison release on Mar. 14. “Teresa has met with divorce lawyers,” a source told us. “However, it’s been a while because she’s waiting to see what happens, but she knows realistically, Joe will get deported, so then it’s figuring out where. Teresa has made it very clear — her daughter’s will remain in New Jersey no matter what.”