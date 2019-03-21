Teddi Mellencamp’s ‘Not Seeking’ To Repair Friendship With Lisa Vanderpump After PuppyGate

Teddi Mellencamp and Lisa Vanderpump are at odds over the drama surrounding pup Lucy Lucy Apple Juice. But is there still hope for these ‘RHOBH’ costars to rekindle their friendship?

Teddi Mellencamp took ownership for her part in PuppyGate during the Mar. 19 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. And while the 37-year-old reality star apologized and made things right with fellow cast member Dorit Kemsley, 42, that doesn’t mean she’s also planning on rekindling her friendship with Lisa Vanderpump, 58, anytime soon. HollywoodLife sat down with Teddi during a women’s empowerment brunch in celebration of Universal Picture’s Second Act home release on Mar. 21 and she spoke to us about the British restaurateur. Teddi told us EXCLUSIVELY that she hasn’t spoken with Lisa since the drama unfolded on the hit Bravo show and it doesn’t seem like she’s missing that friendship one bit!

Teddi and Lisa both attended Denise Richards‘ wedding to Aaron Phypers on Sept. 8, 2018 and the accountability coach said, “I saw [Lisa] at Denise’s wedding and I was fine being in the same place as her, but a [friendship] is not something I’m seeking.” However, Teddi revealed that they will be filming the RHOBH reunion and she still “hopes” Lisa makes an appearance. “This is a show we all signed up for so I hope she comes.” Although fans will have to wait a few more months until the women confront their issues on the reunion, Teddi took her opportunity to come clean about her involvement in PuppyGate while attending Camille Grammer‘s 50th birthday party, as seen on the latest RHOBH episode.

The accomplished equestrian pulled Dorit aside and took responsibility for her part in the dog drama. Teddi was nearly in tears as she admitted, “I was in on the scheme.” Dorit graciously accepted Teddi’s apology and the ladies hugged it out. Teddi spoke to us about the status quo of her relationship with Dorit and explained, “We endured a lot this year. I think Dorit has a good heart. You’ll see our relationship ebb and flow throughout this season, but in the end she has a good heart. I’m grateful she accepted my apology and things that I did wrong.” Although the blonde bombshells appeared to have mended fences on the previous episode, Dorit revealed her hope that Lisa would also apologize for her part in the situation and said, “There’s two people that play a part in this, [and] Teddi is owning her part. Teddi was caught in a lie, but at least she’s taking ownership of that.”

As RHOBH fans are aware, Teddi and Lisa have been feuding all season over Lisa’s involvement in PuppyGate after Dorit adopted a dog from her Vanderpump Dog Foundation. The adorable pup, named Lucy Lucy Apple Juice, wound up in a kill shelter before making her way back to Vanderpump Dogs. Lisa, who’s an avid animal lover and rescuer, was understandably upset over the situation. But she’s been accused by the cast of being manipulative and setting up Kyle Richards and Teddi to be the ones that call Dorit out while keeping her hands clean. The ladies are accusing Lisa of inviting them to visit the rescue center under the guise of allowing Teddi’s daughter, Slate, 6, to play with the dogs. Shortly after the turmoil unraveled #PuppyGate went viral on Twitter and fans were obsessed and determined to find out the truth. We don’t blame them because we are too!

Despite this season’s drama, Teddi was all about female empowerment while hosting and celebrating Second Act, which is released on Blu-Ray and DVD on Mar. 26. Teddi’s vibe completely encompasses women feeling great about themselves, as she’s known for her incredible transformation after her weight fluctuated over the years. “It’s so important to me because I’ve been in a place where I haven’t felt my best,” she told us. “I know how much better and how much my life has changed when I started holding myself accountable to my health and fitness goals. When you’re feeling good enough, you feel good enough to ask your boss for that raise, or tell your husband what doesn’t work for you, or whatever it is. You’ve transitioned your life to a better place when you’re feeling good.”